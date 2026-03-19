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ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 20:26 Uhr
75 Leser
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Allied Universal Launches HELIAUS Guest Visitor Management Solution

Expands Functionality of AI-Powered HELIAUS Workforce Management Platform

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced HELIAUS Guest, its automated enterprise visitor management system designed to replace antiquated clipboard visitor sign-in methods. Part of the company's AI-driven HELIAUS workforce management solution, HELIAUS Guest manages every stage of the visitor experience by simplifying pre-screening and automating compliance reporting.

"Organizations today are rethinking how they secure their facilities and manage access to people and places," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "HELIAUS Guest reflects our continued investment in technology that strengthens security while improving the daily experience of our clients and their visitors. By bringing automation and intelligence to the front door, we are helping our clients operate more efficient, maintain stronger oversight and helps create safer environments for everyone who works at or enters their facilities."

The HELIAUS Guest platform is available in the U.S. and goes beyond basic visitor management by automating security and safety processes to help mitigate risk. Recent studies indicate that 28% of security leaders believe unauthorized access is one of the most anticipated security concerns, making insider risk management a critical priority. Administrators can set up automatic watch lists to instantly notify security if someone attempts to enter the building and should be refused entrance. Identification credentials can also be automatically verified ensuring only approved people are entering a client's location. In addition, audit trails can be generated to simplify risk management and compliance reporting.

"HELIAUS Guest addresses the mounting pressure on companies to modernize lobbies and protect building occupants by empowering security professionals to ditch the clipboard," said Mark Mullison, Allied Universal chief technology officer. "When it comes to security, there is no compromise. We are committed to delivering technology that performs at the highest level to help ensure the safety of our clients."

HELIAUS Guest has been designed with security and safety in mind to provide a powerful visitor management solution that is fast and secure. Features include:

  • Ability to run on desktop, tablet or mobile devices so users can access it from anywhere

  • Simple to install and use with a keyboard, mouse or touchpad

  • Convenient licensing process requiring only one license to cover an entire building

Customer Quote

"We just recently finished implementing HELIAUS Guest at our Omaha, Norcross and Limerick facilities and I'm extremely pleased with how it has transformed the visitor management experience for us," said Steven Litherland, physical security operations manager (Global) for ACI Worldwide. "It has far surpassed my expectations and I would not hesitate to recommend HELIAUS Guest to any company looking for a next generation visitor management solution."

To learn more or schedule a FREE demo, visit https://www.aus.com/heliaus-guest.

About HELIAUS

HELIAUS is a proprietary AI-enabled workforce management solution, launched by Allied Universal in 2019. Designed to help security professionals move from reactive to proactive actions, HELIAUS is a first-of-its-kind prescriptive technology available to Allied Universal clients. It uses advanced algorithms to provide risk-averse recommendations to achieve better outcomes for clients. The powerful workflow engine enforces client post orders by virtually coaching security professionals through live and engaging workflows with follow-up actions. For more information visit https://www.aus.com/security-services/security-professionals/ai-security-heliaus.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Communications - North America
Allied Universal
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



Related Documents:
  • women trying to get into a building by scanning ID
  • Allied Universal Security Professionals_cropped (1)


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-launches-heliaus-guest-visitor-management-solut-1149820

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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