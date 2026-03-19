Combination of content architecture and Passage Optimization Protocol (POP) is proving effective for AI search visibility

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Taylor Communications, LLC (TC), a content creation and strategy firm, today announced the launch of its persona-driven methodology for generative engine optimization (GEO). The methodology combines deep insights into search intent with content architecture and TC's Passage Optimization ProtocolTM (POP) process to achieve visibility for numerous prompts on AI search platforms.

"We should not let our fixation on technology distract us from the fact that search is an intensely human activity," explained Hugh Taylor, CEO of Taylor Communications. "The searcher has wants, needs, and fears. Understanding that persona and connecting the human being to meaningful prompts should yield results. Our experience with clients is showing that this approach can be effective."

TC deployed the persona-driven GEO methodology with a client that was essentially invisible on the major LLMs. TC developed a compelling, relevant set of prompts and grouped them into core subjects that became the content of "hub" pages in a "hub and spoke" content architecture. The campaign enabled the client to achieve high rankings on major LLM platforms within a month.

Read the CASE STUDY

About Passage Optimization Protocol (POP)

Passage Optimization Protocol is Taylor Communications' GEO content creation process. POP digs deeply into search intent by examining the core issues that are on the searcher's mind, along with the "search trigger," which is the impetus for the search itself.

POP then creates responses to questions that arise through AI's digital reasoning process. Each step in the digital reasoning chain translates into a dedicated sentence in the optimized passage.

Read the POP Case Study

For more information, visit https://b2bcontent.pro

Media Contact

Organization: Taylor Communications, LLC

Contact Person Name: Hugh Taylor

Website: https://b2bcontent.pro/geo-aeo-content-writing/

Email: hugh@hughtaylor.com

Contact Number: +13103837041

Country: United States

SOURCE: Taylor Communications, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/taylor-communications-launches-persona-driven-geo-methodology-1149214