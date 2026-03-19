Xypex Chemical Corp.: Xypex 2025 International Best Project Awards - Winners Announced

Xypex announces 2025 award winners recognizing excellence in concrete durability, engineering performance, and crystalline waterproofing technology.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Xypex announces the winners of the 2025 International Best Project Awards, recognizing construction projects that demonstrate excellence in concrete durability, engineering performance, and the use of crystalline waterproofing technology.

This year's program received more than 80 project submissions from over 20 countries across five continents, reflecting the global reach of Xypex technology and the strength of its international network of distributors, engineers, contractors, and partners.

The submissions represented a broad range of projects across infrastructure, general construction, water and wastewater facilities, industrial structures, and small-scale applications. Projects were evaluated based on engineering complexity, construction challenges, durability requirements, and the integration of crystalline waterproofing within the concrete structure.

According to Xypex, the selected projects demonstrate technical excellence, quality of execution, and the effective application of crystalline waterproofing technology in demanding environments. Across these projects, Xypex was specified to provide long-term waterproofing and chemical protection as an integral part of the concrete matrix.

Further details on the award-winning projects can be viewed on the Xypex Project Awards landing page, along with the 2025 International Best Project Awards Booklet:

https://www.xypex.com/lp/intl-best-project-awards-winners

About the Xypex International Best Project Awards - Excellence in Concrete Waterproofing

The Xypex International Best Project Awards recognize the efforts of Xypex's global network by showcasing projects that demonstrate excellence in challenging construction environments using crystalline waterproofing technology. Xypex distributors deliver consistent technical service and project performance to the global construction industry.

About Xypex Chemical Corporation

Xypex Chemical Corporation is a global leader in the waterproofing, protection, and repair of concrete structures, with over 55 years of experience and a track record spanning more than 110 countries. Xypex Crystalline Technology is designed to become an integral, permanent part of the concrete matrix, providing long-term resistance to water and aggressive chemicals.

Contact:

Chantell Segal

chantell.segal@xypex.com

SOURCE: Xypex Chemical Corp.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/xypex-2025-international-best-project-awards-winners-announced-1149818