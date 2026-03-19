Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 21:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xypex Chemical Corp.: Xypex 2025 International Best Project Awards - Winners Announced

Xypex announces 2025 award winners recognizing excellence in concrete durability, engineering performance, and crystalline waterproofing technology.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Xypex announces the winners of the 2025 International Best Project Awards, recognizing construction projects that demonstrate excellence in concrete durability, engineering performance, and the use of crystalline waterproofing technology.

This year's program received more than 80 project submissions from over 20 countries across five continents, reflecting the global reach of Xypex technology and the strength of its international network of distributors, engineers, contractors, and partners.

The submissions represented a broad range of projects across infrastructure, general construction, water and wastewater facilities, industrial structures, and small-scale applications. Projects were evaluated based on engineering complexity, construction challenges, durability requirements, and the integration of crystalline waterproofing within the concrete structure.

According to Xypex, the selected projects demonstrate technical excellence, quality of execution, and the effective application of crystalline waterproofing technology in demanding environments. Across these projects, Xypex was specified to provide long-term waterproofing and chemical protection as an integral part of the concrete matrix.

Further details on the award-winning projects can be viewed on the Xypex Project Awards landing page, along with the 2025 International Best Project Awards Booklet:

https://www.xypex.com/lp/intl-best-project-awards-winners

About the Xypex International Best Project Awards - Excellence in Concrete Waterproofing

The Xypex International Best Project Awards recognize the efforts of Xypex's global network by showcasing projects that demonstrate excellence in challenging construction environments using crystalline waterproofing technology. Xypex distributors deliver consistent technical service and project performance to the global construction industry.

About Xypex Chemical Corporation

Xypex Chemical Corporation is a global leader in the waterproofing, protection, and repair of concrete structures, with over 55 years of experience and a track record spanning more than 110 countries. Xypex Crystalline Technology is designed to become an integral, permanent part of the concrete matrix, providing long-term resistance to water and aggressive chemicals.

Contact:

Chantell Segal
chantell.segal@xypex.com

SOURCE: Xypex Chemical Corp.



Related Documents:
  • International Projects Awards_Email


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/xypex-2025-international-best-project-awards-winners-announced-1149818

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.