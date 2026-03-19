Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Footprint This Week in Tennessee and Missouri

Fifth-Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates New Openings with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two locations this week in Jackson, TN and Lebanon, MO .

To celebrate the grand openings and share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the community, the brand-new Jackson and Lebanon locations are offering twelve days of free premium car washes from March 18 to March 29. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"Our goal is to provide every customer with an exceptional car wash experience that is easy, efficient, and enjoyable," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "These brand-new locations are equipped with industry-leading technology to deliver a high-quality and consistent clean with every visit. We look forward to sharing Tidal Wave's car wash experience with the community during grand opening week and for many years to come."

Jackson, TN Location : 788 Vann Drive, Jackson, TN 38305

Lebanon, MO Location : 1780 S Jefferson Avenue, Lebanon, MO 65536

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 312 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-four in Tennessee and seven in Missouri . The company will continue its expansion with additional openings planned this year in Georgia , Florida , South Carolina , North Carolina , and more.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, including upcoming openings, fleet plans, our fundraising program, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 312 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-expands-footprint-this-week-in-tennessee-and-missouri-1149829