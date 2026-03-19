Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 21:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Footprint This Week in Tennessee and Missouri

Fifth-Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates New Openings with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two locations this week in Jackson, TN and Lebanon, MO.

To celebrate the grand openings and share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the community, the brand-new Jackson and Lebanon locations are offering twelve days of free premium car washes from March 18 to March 29. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"Our goal is to provide every customer with an exceptional car wash experience that is easy, efficient, and enjoyable," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "These brand-new locations are equipped with industry-leading technology to deliver a high-quality and consistent clean with every visit. We look forward to sharing Tidal Wave's car wash experience with the community during grand opening week and for many years to come."

Jackson, TN Location: 788 Vann Drive, Jackson, TN 38305

Lebanon, MO Location: 1780 S Jefferson Avenue, Lebanon, MO 65536

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 312 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-four in Tennessee and seven in Missouri. The company will continue its expansion with additional openings planned this year in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and more.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, including upcoming openings, fleet plans, our fundraising program, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 312 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-expands-footprint-this-week-in-tennessee-and-missouri-1149829

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.