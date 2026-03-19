Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced the appointment of Corey Moran as Chief Marketing Officer of Michael Kors, effective April 6, 2026.

In this role, Mr. Moran will oversee an integrated marketing organization encompassing brand communications, content creation and consumer data analytics. This new role will help the company increase revenues from customer acquisition efforts by aligning Michael Kors' Jet Set lifestyle image and fashion product storytelling with its data analytics and consumer engagement strategies.

Mr. Moran joins Michael Kors from Google, where he served for almost ten years, most recently as Head of Industry for its Fashion and Luxury segments. Prior to Google, he spent nearly a decade at Coty holding senior marketing roles across a range of luxury and prestige fragrance brands, including Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Balenciaga. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moran held marketing positions at Unilever.

"Corey brings extensive knowledge of marketing and data analytics in the fashion, luxury and consumer space," said John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings. "This new position reflects Michael Kors' continued focus on strengthening its leadership team and advancing its marketing capabilities to support long term growth. As we continue to evolve our organization and become more consumer centric, Corey will support our focus on strengthening brand desirability and driving customer engagement on a global scale."

"Michael Kors is an iconic global brand and I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment," said Corey Moran. "Bringing together brand storytelling, consumer engagement initiatives, and data creates an opportunity to build stronger connections with consumers while driving meaningful business results. I look forward to partnering with the team to unlock this next chapter of growth."

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic brands Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties for a complete list of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and Capri disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319686434/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Davis

+1 (201) 514-8234

Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com



Media:

Press@CapriHoldings.com