Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized for excellence in both ethical leadership and stakeholder engagement, earning designation as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the third consecutive year and recognition as the top-performing company in the Construction Materials industry in Just Capital's Best of American Business rankings.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Ethisphere and Just Capital and included among these prestigious lists of companies that lead by example," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "These awards reflect the outstanding work of our teams around the world, who lead with integrity, champion sustainability and uphold trust as a foundational element of our culture. As we continue to innovate for a more sustainable future, doing what is right for our people, customers and planet remains central to who we are."

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies list is based on the organization's proprietary Ethics Quotient, which requires companies to provide more than 240 documented proof points demonstrating ethics and compliance practices. This comprehensive methodology identifies, evaluates and codifies leading global standards in ethics and compliance. This year, 138 honorees were recognized, representing 17 countries and 40 distinct industries.

"Congratulations to Trane Technologies for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance and governance programs are built for better long-term performance."

Just Capital's rankings evaluate U.S. companies on performance across issues most important to stakeholders, including workers, customers, communities, the environment and governance. The 2026 Industry Leaders ranking exemplifies how fostering trust among employees, customers, communities and shareholders creates both competitive differentiation and societal value.

"Trane Technologies and all 2026 Industry Leaders are proving that smart stakeholder investments don't require a trade-off with strong financial performance. Rather, they're a pathway for America's leading companies to compete and win in an AI-driven marketplace," said Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker.

Trane Technologies is known for transparency, credibility and accountability, and these awards further recognize the company's strong ethical performance and reputation. Earlier this year, the company was named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 14th consecutive year and CDP's A List for the fourth straight year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Just Capital

Just Capital is the foremost independent organization advancing responsible business leadership. We translate insights from public polling, performance data, and financial analysis into actionable intelligence leaders can use to drive long-term business success and shared prosperity for people across America. Our flagship product Just Intelligence is designed to offer a comprehensive view of public expectations, stakeholder performance, and sector realities in order to drive responsible decision-making. When companies make better decisions, they can create lasting value for shareholders, contribute to stronger communities, and help drive broader economic and societal progress. For more information, visit justcapital.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

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