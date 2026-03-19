Cumming, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - A new book examining financial literacy, personal resilience, and long-term wealth building has been released by Karel Sterling. Titled Wealth Unlocked: How I Rebuilt My Family's Future from Nothing-And How You Can Too, the book combines personal narrative with financial education to examine how individuals can develop a stronger foundation for financial stability.

Wealth Unlocked by Karel Sterling, now available on Amazon

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Published by Project ICON, Wealth Unlocked presents a discussion of financial responsibility, addressing topics such as budgeting, credit management, asset protection, and real estate investment. The book explores how financial knowledge and long-term planning can influence economic stability and the ability to recover from unexpected setbacks.

Karel, who was born and raised in Mexico City, later relocated to the United States and pursued a career in real estate. She holds an engineering degree and an MBA and is a Certified International Property Specialist. The book is partly informed by Sterling's personal experience rebuilding financial security after a period of significant personal and economic disruption while raising two children.

"Financial literacy is often discussed in abstract terms, but it becomes most meaningful when applied to everyday decisions," Karel said. "Understanding how financial systems work can give individuals greater stability and a clearer path forward."

The book explores several areas of financial planning, including behavioral factors that influence financial decision-making. Karel discusses how attitudes toward money, risk, and opportunity can shape financial habits over time. By examining these patterns, the book encourages readers to approach financial choices with greater awareness and preparation.

Wealth Unlocked also examines the importance of understanding financial systems and legal structures that affect asset ownership. The book discusses financial tools such as credit systems, savings strategies, and estate planning methods designed to help individuals manage and protect assets across generations.

Real estate is presented as one component of a broader financial framework. The book discusses the role property ownership has historically played in household wealth and how individuals often incorporate real estate into diversified long-term financial planning.

The book frames financial literacy as part of a broader discussion about personal responsibility and long-term planning. It suggests that knowledge of financial systems can contribute to greater independence and stability for individuals and families navigating complex economic environments.

Wealth Unlocked is available in digital, paperback, and hardback formats through Amazon.

About the Author

Karel Sterling is a real estate investor and Certified International Property Specialist with experience in property investment and financial education. Her work focuses on financial literacy, long-term planning, and strategies related to building and protecting wealth.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC