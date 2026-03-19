Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (NEX: PAV.H) (the "Company" or "Pacific Arc") announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for February 27, 2026, was unable to proceed due to insufficient quorum.

On February 12, 2026, the Company also received resignations from Mr. Brock Daem as Director of the Company and from Mr. John McPhail as Chief Executive Officer, President and as a director of the Company.

The Company is actively working to expeditiously appoint qualified replacement directors and officers and to schedule and hold a new Annual General Meeting at the earliest practicable date.

About Pacific Arc Resources Inc.

Pacific Arc is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario incorporated under the BCBCA.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company, the ability of the Company to complete the replacement appointments, or obtain requisite TSXV acceptance and shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

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Source: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.