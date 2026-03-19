Reston, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston has announced the expansion of its advanced NAD+ and IV therapy services in Reston, Virginia, representing a strategic enhancement of the company's offerings within the Northern Virginia wellness market. The expansion increases access to IV Therapy Reston VA programs designed to support wellness-focused goals, including energy optimization, recovery support, and immune system maintenance.

The expansion is driven by growing demand across Northern Virginia for structured, professionally guided wellness experiences. The company noted a continued increase in interest in non-invasive wellness options delivered in controlled, professional environments, reflecting broader shifts in how individuals approach health and wellness.





Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston Expands Advanced NAD+ and IV Therapy Services in Reston, Virginia



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To support this demand, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston's expanded service model incorporates options such as immunity drips, recovery IV treatments, and beauty and glow IV formulations, with NAD+ therapy playing a central role in programs designed for structured wellness support. The facility operates under standardized protocols within a spa-like setting, emphasizing consistency, comfort, and oversight.

For clients, the expansion provides increased access to a wider range of medically supervised wellness options within a single location. The enhanced service model is designed to support individuals seeking structured approaches to recovery, energy management, and general wellness routines, including those incorporating athletic recovery and lifestyle-focused care.

"More people in Reston are taking a proactive approach to their health. Our goal is to provide safe, medically guided IV therapy that supports energy, immunity, and long-term wellness," said Mosmi Shah, Owner of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston.





Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston has announced the expansion of its advanced NAD+ and IV therapy services in Reston, Virginia



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Looking ahead, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston indicated that the expansion represents a continued step in the company's long-term development strategy, focused on refining service delivery and adapting to evolving expectations within the wellness sector. The company aims to further strengthen its presence in the Northern Virginia market while maintaining a consistent, medically supervised approach and supporting ongoing engagement within the Reston community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, view Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston on Google Maps

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Reston is committed to making wellness simple and personalized. The team focuses on helping clients feel refreshed, focused, and balanced through IV therapy and advanced hydration treatments. With a strong emphasis on safety and comfort, the company provides communities with trusted spaces to recharge and recover.

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Source: GetFeatured