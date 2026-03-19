Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - François Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TC Energy Corporation ("TC Energy" or the "Company") (TSX: TRP) and members of the TC Energy team, joined Richard Goodman, Managing Director, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to close the market in celebration of more than 65 years of being listed on TSX, and the Company's 75th anniversary of incorporation.





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TC Energy's story is one of connection, scale and possibility. Founded in 1951 to seize the opportunity to forge a nation-building natural gas system in Canada. Today, the Company continues to connect nations with operations spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across North America.

TC Energy is proud to connect the world to the energy it needs, creating pathways for growth and continuing its legacy for generations to come.

To learn more, visit TCEnergy.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289281

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange