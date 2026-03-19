Redding, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT, has announced the release of her new book, Mind Your Own Lane, a practical guide designed to help readers set healthier personal boundaries and reduce burnout caused by taking on responsibilities that do not belong to them.





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Drawing on more than a decade of clinical experience, Clark introduces the "Mind Your Own Lane" framework, a therapeutic approach she has used with clients to help them identify unhealthy responsibility patterns, reduce rumination, and regain emotional balance.

The book provides readers with tools and exercises to help them distinguish between what is truly their responsibility and what belongs to others. According to Clark, many people struggle with over-responsibility in relationships, family systems, and the workplace, which can lead to stress, exhaustion, and emotional burnout.

"The concept of 'minding your own lane' has been the single most impactful tool I've used in my work with clients," Clark explains. "It helps people recognize patterns in their thinking and relationships and gives them practical steps to create healthier boundaries."

Mind Your Own Lane outlines a step-by-step framework readers can use to:

Identify recurring thought patterns and mental "loops"

Recognize when they are taking responsibility for others' problems

Develop healthier emotional and relational boundaries

Replace unproductive thought cycles with constructive ones

Build stronger, more balanced relationships

The book also includes worksheets and practical exercises designed to help readers apply the framework in everyday life.

Clark notes that the need for boundary-setting tools has become increasingly relevant as burnout and stress continue to affect many people across workplaces and personal relationships. Her approach focuses on helping individuals reclaim their time, mental energy, and sense of identity by learning how to focus on what is truly within their control.

"Healthy relationships require care for others and care for yourself," Clark says. "When people learn to stay in their own lane, they often experience greater clarity, stronger relationships, and a renewed sense of personal freedom."

Clark's framework is grounded in both therapeutic practice and faith-based principles, encouraging readers to develop self-awareness while maintaining compassion for others. The goal, she says, is not to become detached from people, but to engage in relationships in a healthier and more sustainable way.

Mind Your Own Lane is now available and provides readers with actionable strategies to help them step out of cycles of over-responsibility and refocus on their own well-being and growth.





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» Click here to get your FREE copy of "Mind Your Own Lane"

About Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark

Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with more than ten years of experience helping individuals and families improve their emotional health and relationships. Her work focuses on boundary-setting, personal responsibility, and building resilient, balanced lives.

Availability

Mind Your Own Lane is now available for readers interested in learning the "Mind Your Own Lane" framework and applying it to their personal and professional lives.

Media Contact



For interview requests or additional information about Mind Your Own Lane and Jill Shepherd Piercy Clark, LMFT, please contact:



jclark@theresiliencyco.net

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC