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PR Newswire
20.03.2026 03:42 Uhr
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Chiayi International Art Doc Film Festival 2026: A Global Intersection of Land Art and AI Ethics

CHIAYI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chiayi International Art Doc Film Festival (CIADFF) opened March 7th at the Chiayi City Museum of Art. This year, the festival hosts creators from Switzerland, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, India, and the Sakha Republic, fostering profound cross-cultural dialogues.

Navigating AI and Human Anxiety

A central highlight was the screening of Electric Child by Swiss director Simon Jaquemet. During the Q&A, Jaquemet shared the film's personal origins-rooted in the tension of waiting for his child's DNA screening. This "existential suspense" led to a broader discussion on AI. While acknowledging its efficiency, Jaquemet urged artists to balance curiosity with a rigorous commitment to ethical responsibility.

The European delegation continued to inspire: Polish director Olga Boladz (Alice and the Frog) advocated for creative autonomy, while Jan Grabowski discussed using visual "reflections" to foster empathy. Czech director Tereza Vejvodová joined via livestream, emphasizing cinema's role in linking humanity to the natural world's "fluid atmosphere."

Environmental Language and Global Perspectives

The "Environmental Art Trend Forum" challenged gallery norms. Taiwanese artists Li Kuei-Chih and Lin Chun-Yung, with Mexico's Lua Rivera, argued that art must move beyond "white cube" spaces to become a "cross-species language" in daily life. They warned that without nature's preservation, the foundation of art is lost.

In the "The 2026 Chiayi International Three Minutes Video Competition," short works highlighted global urgency. From Sofiane Chouaib's (France) light-play to Semyon Amanatov's (Sakha Republic) vanishing landscapes, these films offered a rapid look at pressing climate concerns.

A Gateway to Dialogue

Running through March 22nd, CIADFF 2026 bridges human heritage and the digital future, offering a unique lens on the evolving relationship between technology, nature, and the human spirit.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938543/Chiayi_International_Art_Doc_Film_Festival_2026__A_Global_Intersection_of_Land_Art_and_AI_Ethics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiayi-international-art-doc-film-festival-2026-a-global-intersection-of-land-art-and-ai-ethics-302719447.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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