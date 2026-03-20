The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.35 CHF per registered share

Harry Kirsch proposed as new independent member of the Board of Directors

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse and Samuel du Retail proposed as two non-independent board members from L'Oréal

Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today published the invitation and agenda for its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on April 22, 2026, at 3:00pm CEST.

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.35 CHF per registered share of Galderma following its record 2025 performance. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid out of reserves from capital contributions and, in accordance with applicable tax regulations, will be free from Swiss withholding tax.

Proposed elections to the Board of Directors of Galderma Group AG

As previously announced, and in connection with L'Oréal's increased investment in Galderma, the Board members representing the consortium led by EQT, Michael Bauer and Marcus Brennecke, will not stand for re-election and will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Chief Innovation Prospective Officer at L'Oréal, and Samuel du Retail, Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence, Data and Shared Services at L'Oréal, will be proposed by L'Oréal to shareholders for election as non-independent members.

The Board of Directors will also propose the appointment of Harry Kirsch, former Chief Financial Officer of Novartis, as a new independent member, as well as the re-election of the following current members, each for a one-year term until the completion of the next AGM:

Thomas Ebeling (Chair)

Daniel Browne

Maria Teresa Hilado

Karen Lee Ling

Roberto Marques

Sherilyn McCoy

Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH



"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Michael Bauer and Marcus Brennecke for their commitment and valuable contributions throughout their tenure. The proposed elections of Harry Kirsch, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse and Samuel du Retail bring a strong and complementary range of experience to Galderma, spanning financial and strategic leadership, consumer and sustainability-focused perspectives, and innovation and advanced technology. The Board looks forward to the contributions they would bring as Galderma advances its ambition to be the undisputed dermatology powerhouse." THOMAS EBELING CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS GALDERMA





For further details please consult the 2025 Annual Report and 2026 AGM invitation at https://investors.galderma.com/.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "plans", "targets", "aims", believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time, Galderma's beliefs, intentions and current targets/ aims concerning, among other things, Galderma's results of operations, financial condition, industry, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies and are subject to change. The estimated financial information is based on management's current expectations and is subject to change. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which Galderma operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting Galderma's markets, and other factors beyond the control of Galderma). Neither Galderma nor any of their respective shareholders (as applicable), directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this announcement. Statements contained in this announcement regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. Some of the information presented herein is based on statements by third parties, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, reasonableness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever. Except as required by applicable law, Galderma has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this announcement or any parts thereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319216368/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Media

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Investors

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43