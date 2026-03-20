Dematic Redefines Warehouse Intelligence with Launch of Command Center

Advanced analytics solution will be unveiled at LogiMAT 2026 and showcased at MODEX 2026.

ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation announces Command Center, a vendor-agnostic, centralized intelligence platform for warehouse operations. The solution unifies real-time monitoring, AI-enhanced decision support, and operational analytics into a single interface to help distribution and fulfillment centers better understand and manage complex operations.

"Warehouse operators have more data at their fingertips than ever before, but data alone doesn't drive performance," said Chris Steiner, senior vice president, product management, Dematic. "Dematic Command Center brings together information from automation, software systems, and manual processes to create a unified layer of operational intelligence for confident decision making. With the ability to quickly understand not just what happened but why, teams can resolve issues faster and keep their operations running at peak performance."

Addressing the Data Gap in Modern Warehouses

Modern warehouse environments generate large volumes of data from automation equipment, warehouse software, and enterprise systems. However, this information is often fragmented across multiple vendors and monitoring tools, making it difficult for operators to quickly diagnose issues and understand what is driving performance changes.

How Dematic Command Center Supports Warehouse Operations

The platform helps distribution and fulfillment operations:

Make more confident decisions with centralized analytics and performance visibility

with centralized analytics and performance visibility Detect emerging issues early to strengthen operational resilience and protect productivity

to strengthen operational resilience and protect productivity Resolve issues faster by identifying the root causes behind performance disruptions

by identifying the root causes behind performance disruptions Optimize resources and workflows through better understanding of operational patterns

through better understanding of operational patterns Maintain throughput and service levels with real-time monitoring and operational insights

with real-time monitoring and operational insights Connect existing systems and automation technologies to create a unified operational view without replacing current technology investments

to create a unified operational view without replacing current technology investments Scale operations with confidence through cloud-based infrastructure designed for enterprise reliability

Built on Experience

Dematic Command Center incorporates operational insights derived from the company's experience across more than 9,000 automation projects worldwide. This helps the system recognize patterns in warehouse performance and guide operators toward the most effective responses.

The initial release delivers unified operational visibility and insights across warehouse environments. Future releases will expand on this foundation with enhanced AI decision support, advanced orchestration, and warehouse data twin modeling with what-if analysis, giving single and multi-site operations the tools to translate insights into coordinated decisions.

Dematic will showcase its Command Center at upcoming trade conferences, LogiMAT (Hall 1/H61) and MODEX (Booth B11919), where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the platform.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic delivers intelligent automation solutions for the supply chain that adapt to change, maximize productivity and capacity, reduce risk, and create lasting competitive advantage. Drawing on the combined expertise of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Dematic develops, implements, and supports operations featuring advanced technologies and software. With consulting, research, engineering, manufacturing, and service centers in over 26 countries, Dematic is a trusted partner for distributors, warehouses, and manufacturers globally. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION, the Supply Chain Solutions Company.

Notes to Editors

High-resolution images and product visuals available on request.

For additional information, visit www.dematic.com

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

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