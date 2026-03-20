Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced LEP100-2, the AI Provider Standard within the Lithic framework, designed to establish a unified model for how artificial intelligence services integrate with decentralized smart contract infrastructure. The standard defines a structured approach for AI providers to interact with blockchain-based applications, enabling interoperability, verifiability, and consistent execution across networks.

LEP100-2 introduces canonical formats for AI provider payloads, ensuring that requests and responses follow a standardized structure that can be interpreted across decentralized applications. This approach reduces fragmentation in AI integration and allows developers to build systems that can interact with multiple providers without requiring custom implementations for each service.

The standard also incorporates cryptographically signed receipts, allowing smart contracts to verify that AI outputs originate from declared providers. By embedding verification mechanisms directly into the provider interaction model, LEP100-2 strengthens trust in AI-enabled applications and ensures that responses can be validated before influencing contract execution.

In addition, LEP100-2 introduces model hashing standards, enabling decentralized systems to reference and verify the exact AI models used during execution. This ensures that applications can maintain consistency in AI behavior while providing traceability for how outputs are generated.

"Interoperability is essential for AI to function effectively within decentralized systems," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "LEP100-2 defines the structure required for AI providers to integrate seamlessly while maintaining verifiable and consistent execution."

By standardizing how AI providers interact with smart contracts, LEP100-2 enables a more flexible and scalable ecosystem where developers can integrate multiple AI services without compromising on verification or governance. The framework supports the broader evolution toward Web4 infrastructure, where intelligent systems operate across decentralized networks through coordinated and interoperable execution models.

The introduction of the AI Provider Standard expands the Lithic ecosystem by providing a foundation for building AI-enabled decentralized applications that can interact with diverse providers while maintaining structured control over execution. As decentralized systems increasingly incorporate intelligent computation, standards like LEP100-2 are expected to play a key role in enabling scalable and interoperable AI infrastructure.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

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Source: Kaj Labs