

EQS Newswire / 20/03/2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Nobel Laureate affirms Hong Kong's strengths in attracting global high-calibre talent, contributing to the country's drive to become a high-technology hub HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 -The Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) are jointly hosting the Global Talent Summit Week (GTS Week) in Hong Kong. The two flagship events - the International Talent Forum and the CareerConnect Expo - were held over the past two days, drawing over 10,000 participants and 170,000 live-stream views. Through a series of keynote sessions, panel discussions and networking opportunities, the events further solidified Hong Kong's dual advantages as an international talent hub and the country's gateway for talent.



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, attended the Global Talent Summit Week. Photo shows (front row, from third left) the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; Nobel Laureate and Regius Professor of Economics of the Department of Economics of London School of Economics, Professor Christopher A Pissarides; Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Mr Yu Jiadong; Mr Lee; the President of Peking University, Professor Gong Qihuang, and other guests at the ceremony.

Among the distinguished speakers at the International Talent Forum was Professor Christopher A Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences. In his keynote address, he said that Hong Kong possesses clear strengths in traditional industries such as finance and commerce, and is home to a world-class education system. With the rapid development of advanced technology across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) - in particular its proximity to Shenzhen as a hub for innovation hardware and industrial artificial intelligence (AI) - Hong Kong is well placed to develop into a regional high-tech hub, further strengthening its appeal to global talent.



"Hong Kong possesses a vibrant service-based economy, a high-quality talent pool and productivity, proactive government policies, and a thriving entrepreneurial culture. These strengths define Hong Kong's unique role within the GBA and will be key to its continued ability to attract international talent," he said.



Professor Pissarides emphasised that AI is having a comprehensive impact across all areas of production and work. He stressed that AI should be positioned as a tool to complement human resources - designed to enhance productivity and improve employee well-being, rather than to replace the workforce. He anticipated that proficiency in AI development and application, such as engineers and data analysts, would be at the forefront of the coming wave of global talent competition.



Hong Kong's Unique Advantages Attracting Global Talent to Thrive with Confidence



Mr John Lee, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, officiated at the opening ceremony of the GTS Week and delivered the opening address at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre(HKCEC) on the 18th March. He said that Hong Kong is fast rising as an international talent hub, driven by a comprehensive and forward-looking strategy that integrates talent development with economic transformation, technological advancement and regional co-operation. Such efforts have been widely recognised, with Hong Kong rising to fourth globally and first in Asia in the International Institute for Management Development's World Talent Ranking 2025.



Mr Lee said that Hong Kong will continue to uphold openness, deepen international engagement and align closely with national development strategies. Policies in education, innovation and infrastructure will be further refined to ensure Hong Kong remains a fertile ground for ideas and enterprises, where global talent feels welcomed, valued and supported. He stressed that while economic indicators and technological achievements are important, human development remains the ultimate goal, and Hong Kong will continue to place people at the centre of its vision for the future.



At a critical juncture in the global transformation of innovation, technology and talent development, Hong Kong - positioned as a regional nexus for high-calibre talent - is leveraging the GTS Week to foster international talent collaboration, showcase diverse development opportunities and garner insights from government, business and academic leaders on future talent trends.



Centred on the integrated development of education, technology and talents, the GTS Week includes a series of discussions and exchanges across multiple sessions. Speakers so far have included Mr Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and Mr Joe Ngai, Chairman of McKinsey & Company Greater China, who discussed the evolving demand for skilled professionals and how innovation is reshaping China's talent development landscape.



Experts and Leaders Envision the Future Landscape of Education, Technology and Talents



The Forum also held panel discussions on education, technology and talents, bringing together industry leaders including Professor Gong Qihuang, President of Peking University; Dr Lin Dahua, Co-founder and Chief Scientist of SenseTime Group Limited; and Ms Ruchee Anand, Vice President of Talent Solutions of Asia Pacific at LinkedIn. They examined the emerging talent ecosystem and explored how cross-border and cross-sector collaboration could nurture future-ready talent.



During the GTS Week, HKTE welcomed around 100 government representatives responsible for talent development in the Chinese Mainland and the Macao SAR, as well as delegates from leading universities in the Mainland to take part. They shared valuable experiences from various regions in talent attraction, retention, nurturing and recruitment, and explored strategies for talent attraction and development under the National 15th Five-Year Plan.



In recent years, the HKSAR Government has introduced a series of talent admission measures to attract and facilitate talent from around the world to develop their careers in Hong Kong, and settle down in the city.



Another highlight of this year's GTS Week was the CareerConnect Expo, held concurrently with the Forum at the HKCEC. The Expo brought together around 70 corporations, educational and technology institutions, and government departments across five thematic zones, presenting Hong Kong's latest talent admission policies and industry information, settlement support services, and career prospects across the GBA.



GTS Week continues until March 29, with nine satellite events covering regional conferences, career fairs and corporate award ceremonies, establishing a comprehensive platform for professional networking and information exchange. These include the signing of a cooperation agreement between HKTE and Junior Chamber International Hong Kong (JCIHK). Leveraging JCIHK's network of over 150,000 young leaders and members across 114 countries and regions worldwide, HKTE will reach out and invite global talent to explore development opportunities in Hong Kong and the GBA.



Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, this year's GTS Week has expanded into a series of events, themed around the integrated development of education, technology and talents. The GTS Week follows Hong Kong's historic ascent to the top position in Asia on the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Talent Ranking 2025, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's strong appeal to global talent.



To learn more about the highlights of the GTS Week and Professor Pissarides' insightful views, please visit gts.hkengage.gov.hk/en/video-gallery or follow HKTE on social media.





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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hong Kong Talent Engage Hong Kong Talent Engage, an office under the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is committed to promoting Hong Kong's advantages, opportunities and various talent admission schemes in different global markets while providing comprehensive one-stop support services for incoming talents to facilitate their settlement and integration into the new environment for long-term development.

News Source: Hong Kong Talent Engage

20/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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