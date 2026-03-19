Orion Group Holdings, Inc.: Orion Group Holdings Announces Over $125 Million in Contract Wins

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) ("Orion" or the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced new contract awards and change orders with a total value of over $125 million through February 28, 2026. The Company also announced that it will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference in Laguna Niguel, CA, on March 23-24, 2026.

"Our team executes with discipline and consistency, delivering high-quality outcomes for our clients," said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. "We continue to build quality backlog, driven by sustained demand in data centers, specialty manufacturing, marine infrastructure and other end markets."

Contract Wins

New awards and change orders through February 2026 were supported by contributions from both segments, with an outsized contribution from our Concrete segment. Recent Concrete awards included multiple data centers, a convention center, and an advanced manufacturing and warehousing facility. Recent Marine awards included a bridge project, a maintenance dredging project for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and demolition and new construction of a deepwater barge dock for a private client.

Roth Capital Conference

Orion management will present at the 38th Annual Roth Conference on March 23-24, 2026, in Laguna Niguel, California. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time on March 24. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available and archived on the Company's investor relations website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services related to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Please refer to the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 5, 2025 which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Contact:

Margaret Boyce

Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Mboyce@orn.net

346-278-3762

Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.