EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc.
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Galimedix Therapeutics presents strong pharmacokinetic profile of next-generation oral Alzheimer's candidate at AD/PD 2026
Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 20, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, presented preclinical data showcasing the improved pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of a next-generation amyloid-beta (Aß) aggregation modulator for Alzheimer's disease. The poster, entitled, "New oral prodrug of the Aß aggregation modulator GAL-201 shows significantly improved pharmacokinetic profile", was presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2026: advances in science and therapy), being held in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 17-21, 2026.
"The data presented at AD/PD 2026 demonstrate the rapid absorption and significantly higher peak plasma concentrations of this new prodrug compared to the parent compound," said Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix. "These characteristics make this prodrug a promising new oral Aß-targeting development candidate that could offer enhanced efficacy and patient-friendly dosing for the long-term treatment of Alzheimer's disease."
Prodrug demonstrates rapid and complete absorption, enabling reduced oral doses, important for long-term administration
This superior PK profile enables significantly reduced oral doses, which is particularly important given the need for long-term administration for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
The poster can be accessed here: AD/PD 2026: Galimedix Poster
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20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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