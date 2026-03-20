EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Galimedix Therapeutics presents strong pharmacokinetic profile of next-generation oral Alzheimer's candidate at AD/PD 2026



20.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Galimedix Therapeutics presents strong pharmacokinetic profile of next-generation oral Alzheimer's candidate at AD/PD 2026 Prodrug of oral amyloid beta aggregation modulator demonstrated improved absorption characteristics, leading to substantially higher systemic peak drug level and, ultimately, to sufficient exposure with lower doses

Superior PK profile enables significantly reduced oral dosing amount, supporting this next-generation compound as a promising new oral development candidate for Alzheimer's disease Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 20, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, presented preclinical data showcasing the improved pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of a next-generation amyloid-beta (Aß) aggregation modulator for Alzheimer's disease. The poster, entitled, "New oral prodrug of the Aß aggregation modulator GAL-201 shows significantly improved pharmacokinetic profile", was presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD 2026: advances in science and therapy), being held in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 17-21, 2026. "The data presented at AD/PD 2026 demonstrate the rapid absorption and significantly higher peak plasma concentrations of this new prodrug compared to the parent compound," said Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix. "These characteristics make this prodrug a promising new oral Aß-targeting development candidate that could offer enhanced efficacy and patient-friendly dosing for the long-term treatment of Alzheimer's disease." Prodrug demonstrates rapid and complete absorption, enabling reduced oral doses, important for long-term administration

Galimedix has several compounds in development that neutralize soluble, toxic forms of Aß early in the aggregation process, and thereby prevent neurodegeneration. Preclinical studies show consistent disease-modifying effects across Alzheimer's, glaucoma and dry AMD models mediated by peak plasma concentrations. While the oral bioavailability in rats was shown to be acceptable, improved bioavailability would reduce oral drug doses, which would be an advantage for patients. Thus, Galimedix derived next generation molecules with the goal of improving PK properties based on absorption and systemic exposure considerations. This superior PK profile enables significantly reduced oral doses, which is particularly important given the need for long-term administration for patients with Alzheimer's disease. The poster can be accessed here: AD/PD 2026: Galimedix Poster About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in Alzheimer's disease, dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn . Contact

Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com Media inquiries: Anne Hennecke U.S. MC Services AG Laurie Doyle Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018 Tel: +1-339-832-0752 galimedix@mc-services.eu





20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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