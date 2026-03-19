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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 22:51 Uhr
35 Leser
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Del Monte Foods Successfully Completes Sale Transactions Across All Business Segments

Completed sale transactions include Del Monte Foods' Vegetable, Fruit, Tomato, and Broth & Stock businesses

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. (the "Company" or "Del Monte Foods"), a leading producer, distributor, and marketer of premium quality, packaged food products, today announced that it has successfully completed its three previously announced sale transactions for substantially all of its assets and business operations as going-concern businesses. The completed transactions include:

  • The sale to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), of the Company's vegetable, tomato, and refrigerated fruit business assets, including Del Monte® and S&W® packaged vegetable brands, Del Monte®, Contadina®, and Take Root Organics® packaged tomato brands, Del Monte® refrigerated fruit brand, and the JOYBA® beverage brand, together with global ownership of the Del Monte® brand and related intellectual property, subject to existing licensing arrangements;

  • The sale to B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS), of all assets in the broth & stock business segment, including College Inn® and Kitchen Basics® brands; and

  • The sale to Pacific Coast Producers of the shelf-stable fruit business assets (other than production assets), including the rights and licenses to use the Del Monte® and S&W® brands for shelf-stable packaged ambient fruit and ambient fruit sauces, in the United States (including Puerto Rico) and Mexico.

"The completion of these transactions marks an important milestone for Del Monte Foods and positions these iconic brands and businesses to move forward under the strong ownership of three strategic operators who are well positioned to support their continued success," said Greg Longstreet, Chief Executive Officer of Del Monte Foods. "On behalf of the Company, I want to thank our team members for their continued commitment to delivering high-quality food products and our customers, vendors, and partners for their support throughout this process."

Additional information regarding the Company's chapter 11 process is available at https://cases.stretto.com/DelMonteFoods. Stakeholders with questions can contact the Company's claims agent, Stretto, by calling (833) 228-5497 (US and Canada toll-free) or +1 (714) 263-3709 (International) or emailing [email protected].

Advisors

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP and Cole Schotz P.C. are serving as legal counsel, Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC is serving as financial advisor, PJT Partners is serving as investment banker, and C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 140 years, Del Monte Foods has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root Organics® and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we responsibly source and produce food for a healthier tomorrow.

For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

The Del Monte Foods entities are the U.S. indirect subsidiaries of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and are not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican.

Media Contact
C Street Advisory Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Del Monte Foods

© 2026 PR Newswire
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