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WKN: 915143 | ISIN: US05343P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 22:00
2,580 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 23:05 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2025 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $21.5 million compared with $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.09 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net operating revenues were $83.6 million compared with $83.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.08 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.34 for year ended December 31, 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net operating revenues:








Waste management services

$ 13,673


$ 9,771


$ 46,010


$ 45,922









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,909


2,915


13,247


13,537

Other golf and related operations

4,897


4,959


24,288


24,336

Total golf and related operations

7,806


7,874


37,535


37,873









Total net operating revenues

21,479


17,645


83,545


83,795









Costs and expenses:








Waste management services operating costs

10,865


7,568


36,195


35,940

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,382


1,388


6,069


6,105

Golf and related operations operating costs

5,548


5,596


24,949


24,521

Depreciation and amortization expense

937


949


3,803


3,906

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,668


2,278


10,504


10,248

Operating (loss) income

79


(134)


2,025


3,075









Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(510)


(509)


(2,042)


(2,040)

Other income, net

-


-


-


7

Income (loss) before income taxes

(431)


(643)


(17)


1,042









Provision for income taxes

(18)


(36)


82


90

Net income (loss)

(413)


(607)


(99)


952









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(57)


(110)


(420)


(366)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ (356)


$ (497)


$ 321


$ 1,318









Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:








Basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.09)


$ (0.13)


$ 0.08


$ 0.34









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,114


$ 2,803

Accounts receivable, net

9,819


8,595

Unbilled membership dues receivable

541


582

Inventories

1,555


1,558

Prepaid expenses

919


1,003

Other current assets

15


15

Total current assets

16,963


14,556





Property and equipment, net

53,982


55,582

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

6,267


5,647

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,379


1,383

Restricted cash

8,730


8,958

Noncurrent deferred tax asset, net

32


27

Other assets, net

28


33

Total assets

$ 87,381


$ 86,186





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$ 614


$ 575

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

384


201

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

362


365

Accounts payable

7,984


7,116

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,244


1,064

Accrued taxes

660


594

Deferred membership dues revenue

3,529


3,524

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

2,054


2,024

Total current liabilities

16,831


15,463





Long term debt, net of current portion

28,032


28,646

Line of credit

3,200


3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

1,248


707

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,017


1,018

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

38,355


38,034

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(1,402)


(982)

Total shareholders' equity

36,953


37,052

Total liabilities and equity

$ 87,381


$ 86,186

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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