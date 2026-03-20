Clue: The Cost of Bleeding Revealed: Menstruation costs £20,359 a lifetime, sparking calls for Government action





New consumer research reveals women and people with cycles spend an average of £20,359 on menstruating in their lifetime

More than 1 in 3 (37%) of respondents struggle to afford period products

39% cut back on other essentials like food, bills, or transport to pay for them

Clue, the leading women-led period & cycle tracker, has teamed up with broadcaster, author, and activist, Ashley James to raise awareness and campaign for change

LONDON, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Periods are a biological reality, but for millions of women and people with cycles in the UK, they also come with a financial burden. Today, Clue, which has been downloaded by over 100 million worldwide, reveals the 'Cost of Bleeding' - a deep dive into the true cost of menstruation and the impact of related expenses adding up year after year.

The consumer research reveals that, on average, respondents spend an estimated £41 on their cycle each month, amounting to an astounding £20,359* across a 38-year menstrual lifetime**.

Period products alone account for an average of £18 per month, but the total figure extends far beyond the essentials, revealing hidden costs incurred for pain relief, cleaning, clothing and even depleted productivity.

£142 per year is spent on symptom relief including painkillers, supplements and hot water bottles - adding £5,389 across a lifetime - while 27% of respondents pay for private healthcare to manage conditions such as PCOS or endometriosis.

37% of respondents have struggled to afford period products, with two in five (39%) cutting back on essentials like food, bills or transport to pay for them. What's more, nearly 40% have used "non-period" alternatives such as tissues or wipes in place of pads due to the cost.

Additionally, an average of £126 per year is spent replacing stained clothing, with 56% also replacing bedding - adding £1,295 across a lifetime. Furthermore, 79% of respondents spend on emergency or 'just in case' supplies, including overpriced convenience items or emergency taxis after leaks.

The 'Cost of Bleeding' extends beyond personal finances, too. 44% of those in employment said it "got in the way of doing their job", while a further 41% have missed a partial or full day of work in the last year due to menstrual symptoms. Some experience a toll on mental health and wellbeing, with more than a third (36%) agreeing the cost of managing their period is a direct source of stress and anxiety.

The anxiety is compounded by the economic climate; three quarters (75%) of respondents feel the financial burden of women's health needs has increased significantly in the last five years. Amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, 82% want period products to be free and more widely accessible in UK schools, universities and workplaces, while 67% believe the cost of menstruation is not discussed enough.

Because of this, Clue has joined forces with media personality and women's health advocate Ashley James to raise awareness of the Cost of Bleeding as part of its commitment to health equity. Together, they are petitioning the Government to make period products free in England.

Ashley James commented: "It is shocking that in this day and age that the simple biological reality of having a period comes with such a heavy price tag. Clue's 'Cost of Bleeding' research shows that this isn't just about the price of a box of tampons; it's about recognising and understanding the hidden costs in stained clothes, pain management and the mental toll of managing these costs every single month. I'm proud to partner with Clue in campaigning for free access to period products in England - this shouldn't be a luxury, it's essential."

Rhiannon White, Chief Executive Officer at Clue added: "Clue exists to help people understand and advocate for their bodies. Addressing the 'Cost of Bleeding' is a critical step in our mission to close the women's health gap and ensure equity for women and people with cycles. We have always used our platform, and responsibility as a brand, to advocate for systemic change, and will continue to use our voice to speak out on behalf of issues that women face today, in a bid to fulfil our mission - of enabling a world where women live better. We encourage all men, women and people with cycles to sign the petition."

As well as campaigning for long-term action, Clue is taking immediate steps by offering free Clue Plus subscriptions to all petition signatories. Clue Plus provides access to evidence-based health insights, enhanced features, advanced analysis, and additional content and modes. Clue Plus subscribers also get exclusive discounts via a number of Clue's period care partners.

Sign the petition at Change.org , and visit helloclue.com/costofbleeding to unlock your free Clue Plus subscription (valid for 12 months).

*Data based on a consumer survey of 2,000 UK adults who menstruate. The survey was conducted in 2026 by OnePoll on behalf of Clue and in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct.

** Average menstruation lifetime based on commonly cited population averages for age at menarche (13 years) and age at menopause (51 years), resulting in an estimated 38 reproductive years, with an average of 13 menstrual cycles per year.

About the Consumer Survey

This online consumer survey of 2000 UK Adults who menstruate was commissioned by Pangolin on behalf of Clue and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between [29/01/2026] and [04/02/2026]. All participants provide explicit, double opt-in consent before taking part in research. Participants receive compensation for their time, with the amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This consumer survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

About Clue

Clue is the leading women-led period & cycle tracker, trusted by over 100 million people globally to navigate their health journeys. Beyond tracking, Clue transforms biological data into personal empowerment, helping users make sense of their hormones and discover their unique cycle patterns.

Whether users are looking to understand their bodies, conceive, track a pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue serves as an intelligent, science-backed, and data-driven guide. Our impact is supported by research: in a recent study, 96% of Clue users reported that tracking helps them feel more prepared for their period. Clue is on a mission to change the future of female health, one data point at a time. Join the movement and try Clue for free today at helloclue.com.

For more information, please contact Pangolin on behalf of Clue: clue@pangolinpr.com