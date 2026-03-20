Egide - US operations to be centralized at the Egide USA site (Cambridge, Maryland)

, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène (France), March 20, 2026 - 8:00am (CET)

Press Release

Egide announces plans to merge all its US operations under one roof at its Cambridge site (Maryland, USA)

US operations to be centralized at the Egide USA site (Cambridge, Maryland)

Santier site (San Diego, California) to be closed down and a gradual transfer of activities to Egide USA

and a gradual transfer of activities to Egide USA Service continuity and customer commitments to be assured during the transition.



Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, has today announced that it will be centralizing all its US-based manufacturing operations at its Egide USA site in Cambridge (Maryland). Accordingly, its Santier subsidiary in San Diego (California) is being closed down and its activities gradually transferred to the Cambridge site (Maryland).

Egide's governance bodies approved these plans to combine the Group's US manufacturing operations as part of a drive to simplify its industrial structure and improve its operating performance in North America.

- We reached this decision following a responsible analysis, the aim being to enhance Egide Group's operational excellence in North America by making it more competitive. Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition that is respectful of our teams and transparent for our customers. The Cambridge site has adequate capacity to incorporate these activities in an orderly fashion. We are monitoring the transition closely and will ensure there is no disruption to our customer commitments.-

Ignace Dupon, CEO of Egide Group

A strategic decision taken as part of the industrial transformation and technological repositioning underway within the Group

There are three strategic objectives behind the decision to combine the Group's US capabilities on a single site:

Enhance industrial competitiveness

Manufacturing and raw materials costs are rising, and the Group will be able to absorb its fixed costs more effectively, allocate its resources more efficiently and improve its industrial agility by merging its operations under one roof at the Cambridge site.

Boost operational improvement

Egide USA has proved capable of significantly improving its operating performance and delivering solid business momentum, partly thanks to growing demand for the critical applications (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units) that make up Egide's core value proposition.

Build on a clear and distinctive technological positioning

Centralizing its operations at the Cambridge site will help the Group to clarify its industrial structure in North America and provide for a more coherent technology portfolio.

Santier: business volumes no longer sufficient to absorb the site's cost structure in the long term

Business activity at the Santier site has been steadily declining for a number of years. The downturn was exacerbated in 2025 when several high value-added programs for top-tier customers in the USA and Asia were discontinued.

The site's business volumes were therefore no longer sufficient to absorb its cost structure for the foreseeable future, making it necessary to merge the Group's US production capacity on a single site so as to guarantee more efficient and viable operations.

A carefully managed transfer centered around service continuity and customer satisfaction

Operations are being transferred to Cambridge gradually and in close coordination with the customers concerned in order to ensure a smooth transition:

Santier continues to execute all orders in progress.

New orders are gradually being processed at the Cambridge site.

The closure of the San Diego site will take effect once the last deliveries have been made, in April 2026.

The Group is placing particular emphasis on assuring service continuity, maintaining the quality of its deliverables and minimizing any disruption to its customers during this period.

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID



CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP - Press relations and investor relations: infofi@fr.egide-group.com

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance but based on opinions, forecasts and current assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about Egide Group's current and future strategy and about the environment in which it operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Group's actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ from those described or projected in these forward-looking statements. Said risks and uncertainties include those featured and detailed in Chapter 3 "Analyse des principaux risques" of the 2024 Annual Financial Report (French version only) available on the Group's website. Forward-looking statements are provided solely at the date of this press release.