Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) continues its industrial development path, in a context where execution capability, operational discipline and decision-making speed are increasingly relevant.

Following the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on March 13, 2026, the Company now benefits from a broader set of tools supporting its growth trajectory. These tools, already described in the press release issued on March 18, 2026, enhance the Group's ability to evaluate and structure, over time, initiatives consistent with its industrial strategy, enabling a more flexible approach in managing opportunities and in the evolution of its operational perimeter.

In this context, Mexedia intends to continue its development with a progressive and selective approach, focusing on strengthening its existing activities and on its ability to identify opportunities aligned with its industrial model, while maintaining a balance between growth and operational sustainability.

At the same time, the Company continues to strengthen its operational structure, with targeted actions aimed at optimizing processes, improving efficiency and developing internal capabilities, which are considered essential to support the scalability of its activities and ensure continuity of results. During the first months of the year, Mexedia has also consolidated relationships with clients and partners, further developing its existing activities with a focus on service quality and operational stability.

Paolo Bona, CEO of Mexedia, commented:"The resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting define a broader operational perimeter within which we can move in the next phase of our development. Our objective is to continue growing in line with our industrial model, maintaining discipline and selectively leveraging opportunities that can strengthen the Group's positioning over time."

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, active in technological services and communication solutions between businesses and customers. The Group operates internationally, collaborating with clients and partners across various markets and supporting the evolution of business models through scalable and integrated solutions.

Mexedia develops and manages services that enable communication and interaction between brands and end users, with a focus on operational quality, service continuity and process efficiency.

As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates social and environmental sustainability objectives into its business model, promoting initiatives and activities consistent with a responsible approach to development and with the aim of generating a positive impact in the context in which it operates.

Information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

This press release is issued pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). This press release is for information purposes only and does not contain inside information within the meaning of applicable regulations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320660074/en/

Contacts:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit Investor Relations

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com

+39 351 8447229