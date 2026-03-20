Kigali, Rwanda--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Goodlife Health and Beauty Limited of Rwanda ("Goodlife") today announced a strategic debt investment from BK Capital via the BKC Africa Private Debt Fund to support the continued growth of the company and strengthen access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services across Rwanda.





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Since launching its flagship store in October 2022, Goodlife has expanded to 16 pharmacy locations nationwide, offering medicines, pharmacy services, and a range of health and wellness products. The company serves more than 100,000 customers each month and operates a customer loyalty program with over 100,000 registered members.

The investment comes from BK Capital's Africa Private Debt Fund, which focuses on providing financing to businesses in Rwanda. The financing will support further expansion of Goodlife's network, strengthen its supply chain, and improve operational capacity across both standalone and hospital-based outlets.

Goodlife operates pharmacy services at Kibagabaga Hospital in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Rwanda Medical Supply, and has partnered with Legacy Clinics, a private healthcare provider.

Goodlife has quickly established one of the first world-class pharmacy chains in Rwanda," said Théogène Uwimpuhwe, Acting Managing Director of BK Capital. "We are pleased to provide the capital needed to fuel this industry pioneer's next phase of growth, ultimately improving access to quality healthcare and medicines for all Rwandans."

"Access to medicines and professional pharmacy services is essential for healthcare delivery," said Grant M. Beyers, Chief Executive Officer of Goodlife Health and Beauty. "This investment will support our ongoing expansion and operational improvements."

The transaction was supported by Steve Mutaboba, who acted as Lead Financial and Strategic Advisor to Goodlife.

The investment reflects continued investor confidence in Rwanda's healthcare sector and the role of private capital in supporting access to essential health products and services.

About Goodlife Health and Beauty Limited of Rwanda

Goodlife operates a network of pharmacies across Rwanda. Since opening its flagship store in October 2022, the company has expanded to 16 locations nationwide and offers medicines, pharmacy services, and health and wellness products through both physical stores and digital platforms.

About BK Capital

BK Capital Ltd, incorporated in Rwanda in 2012, is Rwanda's leading investment bank, licensed by the Capital Market Authority. A subsidiary of BK Group Plc, BK Capital offers fund management, brokerage, corporate finance, and investment advisory services. It manages over FRW 164 billion in assets including the BKC Africa Private Debt Fund, which provides bespoke short to medium financing solutions to SMEs and corporates with sound financial health.

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Source: GRW