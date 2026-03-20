Sandia National Laboratories conducted the first-ever blind comparison of seven commercial PV modeling software, revealing that differences in weather handling, system modeling, derates, and assumptions grow as system complexity increases. The study emphasizes that software choice should consider project complexity, workflow, and modeling features rather than relying on rankings alone.A group of scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories has conducted a comprehensive assessment of seven PV modeling software tools - 3E SynaptiQ, PlantPredict, PVsyst, RatedPower, ...

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