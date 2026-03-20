Data from EnergyBin and Buckstop shows used solar modules made up just 1% of resale listings in 2025, as falling prices for new panels weaken reuse economics. USA Given that modules from the early 2010s solar boom are nearing the end of their expected lifespans, it's no surprise that a repowering wave has seemed imminent for some time. We've all heard the saying: new is always better, and it seems solar buyers agree. The tsunami of mass panel retirements hasn't crashed yet. According to new data from secondary solar market platform EnergyBin and urban mining startup Buckstop's 2025 PV Module ...

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