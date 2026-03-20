Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Microelectronics Launches New Infrared Thermal Modules for OEM Integration at MWC 2026

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron Microelectronics, a subsidiary of Raytron Technology Co., Ltd. and a leader in infrared thermal imaging, today announced the launch of three new thermal imaging modules - WN2T, DVS256, and the ECOT series - at MWC Barcelona 2026. Under the theme "See Heat. Anywhere.", Raytron Microelectronics showcases how compact, high-performance thermal modules are enabling broader adoption of infrared technology in outdoor night vision, search and rescue, smart cities, industrial inspection, and intelligent manufacturing.

Unlocking Real-Time Temperature Monitoring with the WN2T Thermal Module

The WN2T, the latest addition to the WN2 series, is designed for high-precision temperature measurement. Available in multiple resolution options ranging from 256×192 to 640×512, the WN2T integrates a proprietary 12 µm high-frame-rate infrared detector with its second-generation infrared ISP for stable and high-clarity imaging.

Compared with the WN2 thermal imaging module, the WN2T introduces a real-time temperature display function, enabling accurate temperature data directly on thermal images. This makes it ideal for predictive maintenance, solar panel inspection, critical equipment monitoring, and commercial drone operations.

What Thermal Imaging Modules Are Best for Consumer Electronics Integration?

Designed for the consumer market, the DVS256 combines infrared and visible light imaging to deliver enhanced visual images. With 256 × 192 resolution and 25 Hz frame rate, it ensures smooth imaging while maintaining low-power consumption. Compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, the module supports flexible integration into handheld thermal cameras and smartphone accessories.

The ECOT series is a 160×120 LWIR module designed for space-constrained environments. With its compact size (10.5 mm × 10.5 mm × 5.8 mm) and low power consumption, ECOT brings thermal imaging and temperature measurement to a wide range of applications, including smartphones, smart home appliances and portable temperature measurement instruments.

The newly-launched thermal modules highlight Raytron Microelectronics' continuous innovation in high-performance, miniaturized infrared thermal imaging products, while accelerating the expansion of thermal sensing from traditional industrial and professional applications into a wider ecosystem of smart devices and consumer electronics.

About Raytron Microelectronics

With full-stack capabilities from IC and MEMS sensor design to system integration, Raytron Microelectronics delivers high-performance infrared solutions for industrial monitoring, wildfire prevention, outdoor night vision, consumer electronics, and intelligent sensing, while providing OEMs with advanced thermal imaging modules and detectors to enable seamless integration of infrared capabilities into a wide range of smart devices.

For Further Information

Email: marketing@raytrontek.com

Website: https://www.raytron-microelectronics.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

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