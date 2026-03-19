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WKN: A3DXAL | ISIN: US2332762036 | Ticker-Symbol: F6U0
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:05
9,394 Euro
+0,69 % +0,064
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DMY SQUARED TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UTS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DMY SQUARED TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UTS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DMY SQUARED TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UTS
DMY SQUARED TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UTS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DMY SQUARED TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC UTS9,394+0,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.