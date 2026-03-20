Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 20-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: City of Stockholm 2.680% Notes due 20/09/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3323638323 -- including SEK3,000,000) Issuer Name: TSB Banking Group plc 5.863%-to-Floating Rate Callable Subordinated Tier 2 Capital Notes due 18/03/2036; Debt and debt-like XS3309646423 -- fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento Floating Rate Notes due 19/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USP31890AM13 -- USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S) securities Floating Rate Notes due 19/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US219868CR53 -- USD250,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 3.90% Notes due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3325277971 -- USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3239533501 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3323636467 -- USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation Floating Rate Instruments due 22/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to Debt and debt-like XS3323666373 -- bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3323632987 -- of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 421602 EQS News ID: 2294796 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 20, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)