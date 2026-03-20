DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Michael Stanley Reason for the notification 2 a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 3,500,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) EUR2.20 per share Volume(s) 3,500,000

Aggregated information

3,500,000 shares

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR7,700,000

19/03/2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

g) Additional Information Following the disposal, Michael Stanley holds 11,356,072 shares

in Cairn Homes plc

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: DSH TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 421609 EQS News ID: 2294852 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 20, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)