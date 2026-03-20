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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 18:15
2,090 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1552,26009:44
Dow Jones News
20.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 

a)      Name                 Michael Stanley 

       Reason for the notification 
2 

a)      Position/status 
                      Chief Executive Officer 

b)      Initial Notification Amendment    Initial notification 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 

a)      Name 
                      Cairn Homes plc 
 
                          635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
                        
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial     Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each 
       instrument, 

       type  of 
a) 
 
                        ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 

       Identification code 

b)      Nature of the transaction       Sale of 3,500,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing 

c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        Price(s) EUR2.20 per share    Volume(s) 3,500,000

Aggregated information

3,500,000 shares

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR7,700,000

19/03/2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

g) Additional Information Following the disposal, Michael Stanley holds 11,356,072 shares

in Cairn Homes plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 421609 
EQS News ID:  2294852 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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