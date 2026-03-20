In the past week, Picton Property Income (PCTN) has published updates on its asset management and leasing progress, and the ongoing strategic review and formal sale process that was announced in January. The company reports continuing progress with converting its leasing pipeline, particularly in the office sector. The strategic review has attracted interest from a range of parties, covering a variety of structures and the board is in the process of shortlisting these proposals in order to determine a preferred option. As a result, it has decided to delay the release of the FY26 annual results from 21 May to a later date.

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