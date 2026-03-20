Morocco has published the implementing decree for Law 82-21, enabling self-producers to consume their own solar power and sell up to 20% of surplus energy back to the grid. The measure, effective 9 June 2026, sets clear tariffs and grid limits.A few weeks after setting net-metering tariffs for high, medium-voltage systems, the Moroccan government has published the long-awaited implementing decree for Law 82-21 on energy self-production in the country's official bulletin. The decree finally opens the door to self-consumption and the sale of surplus renewable energy. With the new decree, Morocco's ...

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