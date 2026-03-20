Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - China's multifaceted strategy to end the tuberculosis epidemic--ranging from high-tech local innovations to global humanitarian missions--is providing a new blueprint for international public health. CGTN published an article analyzing how this integrated prevention model, highlighted by Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and also the WHO goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS, leverages AI-driven screening in provinces like Jiangsu and the expertise of Chinese medical teams abroad to transform the vision of a TB-free world into a tangible reality.





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In a written statement to a virtual event commemorating the World Health Organization (WHO) World Tuberculosis Day 2026 on Wednesday, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and also the WHO goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS, called for international support and participation in global TB prevention and treatment.

Peng said that the event's theme, "Led by countries, powered by people," is of great significance for facilitating joint international action against TB as a public health challenge.

Peng noted that with a firm commitment to protecting people's health and the goal of ending the TB epidemic, the WHO has done a great deal of effective work and reversed the recent upward trend in global cases. She highlighted that China's progress is rooted in a multi-sectoral approach, leveraging technological innovation and a comprehensive healthcare network serving over 1.4 billion people.

This year also marks the 15th year of China's large-scale volunteer campaign for TB prevention and control, involving over 1 million volunteers who have carried out over 80,000 programs.

"I have been joining many of them on visits to local neighborhoods, schools and healthcare facilities," Peng said, adding that she is a "proud witness" to their compassion and the progress made in China's fight against TB. She called on people from all walks of life to share warmth and care to "build a community of health for all."

A proven model for incidence decline

China's progress is exemplified by the practical efforts in Jiangsu Province, where the reported TB incidence rate fell to 21.17 per 100,000 in 2025. A key factor in this progress is a smart screening system that brings advanced technology to the grassroots level.

"In the past, we had to review every single record manually. Now, AI-assisted screening has drastically improved our diagnostic efficiency," Wang Yangzhu, deputy chief physician of radiology at a community health center in Nanjing's Jiangning District, told China Media Group (CMG).

Beyond AI-assisted diagnostics, which now cover over 100 medical institutions in the province, Jiangsu has pioneered a new short-course treatment that slashes the recovery period for drug-resistant TB from 18 months to just six. Complementing this technology is a robust policy safety net: the government provides free drug-resistance screening for all suspected cases and free second-line medications for those in need, ensuring patients can afford the care they require.

This localized practice is a reflection of a broader national achievement. Since 2012, both the incidence and mortality rates of TB in China have dropped by approximately 30%, a decline rate nearly double the global average, according to the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration. With a treatment rate consistently above 90%, China has transitioned into the ranks of countries with moderate-to-low TB prevalence while continuing to refine its integrated prevention and control system.

Global responsibility and humanitarian action

China's expertise is also being shared through its commitment to international medical aid. Recently, the 23rd Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe successfully treated a 22-year-old patient suffering from TB with pleural effusion. By combining standard protocols with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to alleviate side effects and boost immunity, the team provided a practical model for TB control in resource-limited settings.

This assistance is part of a long-standing commitment to international humanitarian aid. In 2025, the Chinese government dispatched 1,061 medical personnel to 57 countries, serving over 2.06 million patients, according to China's National Health Commission.

Since 1963, China has sent a total of 31,000 medical team members to 77 countries and regions, treating an estimated 300 million people. These teams have also helped strengthen local medical capacity, including performing first-of-their-kind laparoscopic procedures in countries such as Equatorial Guinea and Djibouti, enabling access to modern minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Extending their reach beyond hospital walls, Chinese medical teams frequently travel to remote, resource-scarce regions to provide essential care. In Simandou, the team provided health check-ups, hygiene training and medical lectures to thousands of Chinese and Guinean employees. They also visited a local orphanage, performing physical exams for over 70 children and donating essential school supplies.

"We go deep into remote areas, bringing much-needed health knowledge and infectious disease prevention methods to help establish a long-term barrier against illness," Wang Bin, captain of the 31st Chinese medical team to Guinea, told CMG.

By integrating innovative technology with grassroots volunteerism and international aid, China continues to work alongside the global community to transform the goal of a TB-free world into a tangible reality.

For more information, please click here:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-03-19/Tackling-the-TB-epidemic-From-local-innovation-to-global-cooperation-1LDNzGeLwdO/p.html

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