DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged (WEHG LN) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2712442 CODE: WEHG LN ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEHG LN LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 421646 EQS News ID: 2295028 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)