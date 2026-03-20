DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.2645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30060798 CODE: MWOZ LN ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ LN LEI Code: 213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 Sequence No.: 421648 EQS News ID: 2295032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)