DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.5505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44731994 CODE: CLMT LN ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT LN LEI Code: 213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 Sequence No.: 421647 EQS News ID: 2295030 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)