DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF LN) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 124.5941 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1047596 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 421668 EQS News ID: 2295072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)