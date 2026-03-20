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WKN: A424XT | ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7 | Ticker-Symbol: I6C
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 08:05
4,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SWI CAPITAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWI CAPITAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 10:00 Uhr
65 Leser
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SWI Group secures €260M capital increase in relation to the expansion to North America of its AI & data center strategy

AMSTERDAM, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement on 24 February 2026 in relation to SWI Capital Holding Ltd.'s (SWI) acquisition of a significant stake in a US data center company (TargetCo), SWI announces today that it has entered into binding agreements with its founder and majority shareholder, Max-Hervé George (the Founder), and co-investor and existing shareholder, Aliya Fund Limited (AFL), for a private placement of ordinary shares in the aggregate amount of €260 million, placed equally between the investors. The shares will be issued today at a subscription price of €5.20, and admission to trading is expected early next week.

The proceeds are intended to be used to partly fund the acquisition of the abovementioned stake in TargetCo and for general corporate purposes.

Under the agreements, each investor is granted a conditional right to partially redeem their capital on a special liquidity event linked to TargetCo.

The issuance of shares to the Founder and this conditional right constitute a material related party transaction, and as such, have been approved by SWI's board of directors.

This press release contains information which is or may constitute inside information within the meaning contemplated by the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com), listed on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange under SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is an alternative investment conglomerate driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in numerous sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swi-group-secures-260m-capital-increase-in-relation-to-the-expansion-to-north-america-of-its-ai--data-center-strategy-302719667.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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