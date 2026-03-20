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PR Newswire
20.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
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SCANOLOGY Introduces SIMSCAN-S Gen2, Palm-Sized 3D Scanner Delivering 0.015 mm Accuracy for High-Precision Inspection

New handheld system helps manufacturers verify critical geometries, accelerate inspection workflows, and reduce costly rework.

HANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, SCANOLOGY, a leading 3D scanning solution provider, announced the launch of the SIMSCAN-S Gen2, a new generation of palm-sized 3D scanner designed to help manufacturers perform high-precision inspections with greater confidence, speed, and flexibility.

Manufacturers are now required to verify micron-level accuracy while reducing inspection time and minimizing costly rework. The SIMSCAN-S Gen2 3D scanner addresses these challenges by combining metrology-grade accuracy, advanced geometric control, and high-speed data capture in a compact and fully wireless device.

High-Performance 3D Inspection

The SIMSCAN-S series is designed to meet these demanding inspection requirements. With dense, metrology-grade point clouds and accuracy up to 0.015 mm, the scanner captures detailed 3D data of holes, cylinders, and critical surfaces, providing a reliable foundation for complex dimensional analysis.

  • Fitting cylinders to holes to measure hole-to-hole distances
  • Extracting cross-sections to measure distances and radii
  • Comparing scan data with CAD models to generate deviation color maps
  • Conducting virtual assembly to evaluate gaps and overall fit

From Experience-Based to Data-Driven Quality Control

Unlike traditional inspection methods that rely on limited measurement points, SIMSCAN-S captures complete 3D surface data and compares it directly with CAD models.

The resulting color-map visualization clearly highlights even subtle deviations, allowing engineers to quickly identify potential issues in functional surfaces, machined features, and assembly-critical areas.

This shift toward data-driven inspection helps manufacturers improve traceability, reduce human error, and make faster quality decisions.

Compact, Wireless, and Built for Real-World Environments

Despite its powerful performance, the SIMSCAN-S Gen2 remains highly portable, featuring a 560 g magnesium-alloy body for easy handling during extended use.

Its fully wireless design, powered by edge computing and wireless data transmission, enables flexible scanning in confined, elevated, or complex environments without cables.

An integrated display provides real-time feedback to ensure data quality and efficient workflows.

Capture More Data, Faster

The SIMSCAN-S Gen2 delivers high-speed scanning performance with:

126 blue laser lines
Up to 8.1 million measurements per second
Frame rates up to 180 FPS

This enables engineers to capture large volumes of detailed 3D data quickly, even when scanning complex or intricate geometries.

As smart manufacturing continues to evolve, high-quality 3D data will play an increasingly important role in predictive maintenance, process optimization, and closed-loop quality control.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938577/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scanology-introduces-simscan-s-gen2--palm-sized-3d-scanner-delivering-0-015-mm-accuracy-for-high-precision-inspection-302719479.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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