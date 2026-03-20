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WKN: A2JB4V | ISIN: SE0010714279 | Ticker-Symbol: BJVC
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 09:55
0,293 Euro
-7,86 % -0,025
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3370,37213.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Corem Property Group AB: Sebastian Schlasberg appointed new CEO of Corem's property operations

The Board of Directors of Corem Property Group AB ("Corem") has appointed Sebastian Schlasberg as Chief Executive Officer of Corem's property operations. Rutger Arnhult will continue as Group CEO and Chief Executive Officer of the listed parent company.

In his role, Sebastian Schlasberg will have responsibility for the management and development of Corem's property portfolio. The role is part of Corem's Group Management Team. Sebastian is expected to assume the role during the second quarter of 2026. He most recently served as COO at Castellum. Prior to that, he held positions including Head of Asset Management and Senior Investment Manager at Scius Partners, as well as Regional Manager at Corem.

"We are operating in a market undergoing change, but also one full of opportunities. With Sebastian's experience and drive, we strengthen our ability to develop our property operations and take the next step in our long-term journey. I look forward to continuing to lead the Group and, together, further building on Corem's position as an innovative and leading player in commercial real estate," says Rutger Arnhult.

Rutger Arnhult will remain Chief Executive Officer and Group CEO of Corem, as well as a member of Corem's Board of Directors.

Corem Property Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@corem.se

Corem Property Group AB (publ)
Box 56085, SE-102 17 Stockholm
Visit: Riddargatan 13 C
Corp ID no: 556463-9440

www.corem.se

This information is information that Corem Property Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons above on 20 March 2026 at 08:00 CET.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Corem Property Group is a real estate company that in a sustainable way owns, manages and develops commercial properties in urban and growth areas. Corem Property Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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