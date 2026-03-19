Íslandsbanki hf.: Annual General Meeting 2026 - Results

Íslandsbanki's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, Thursday 19 March 2026, at the Hilton Reykjavík Nordica hotel, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík. Electronic participation was available.

The meeting agenda included conventional AGM matters whereas Heiðar Guðjónsson, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, presented the report of the Board of Directors and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CEO, discussed the main aspects of the Bank's operations in 2025. The Bank's annual financial statements and the report on the implementation of the Bank's Remuneration Policy, were approved. The proposal to pay a dividend of ISK 12.6 billion, amounting to ISK 7.28 per share, was approved. The meeting decided that KPMG ehf. would serve as the Bank's auditor.

The Board of Directors' proposal on the remuneration to the Board of Directors and the members of the Board's sub-committees, was approved by the AGM as well as remuneration to the members of the Nomination Committee. The AGM also approved the proposals to amend the Bank's Remuneration Policy.

The AGM approved the Board's proposal to amend the Bank's Articles of Association. Moreover, the Board of Directors' proposal to reduce share capital by cancelling the Bank's own shares and a corresponding amendment to the Bank's Articles of Association was approved. The AGM approved the Board of Directors proposal on the authorisation to acquire on behalf of the Bank up to 10% of issued share capital of the Bank. The authorisation shall be used to set up a formal share repurchase program or for the purpose of offering shareholders generally to sell their shares to the Bank e.g., through auction where equal treatment of shareholders is ensured. The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposed amendments to the rules of procedure for the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with Article 4.3 of Íslandsbanki's Articles of Association, the election of the Board of Directors was made by cumulative voting. The Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki is now composed of the following seven members:

Haukur Örn Birgisson

Heiðar Guðjónsson

Helga Hlín Hákonardóttir

Margrét Pétursdóttir

Stefán Pétursson

Stefán Sigurðsson

Valgerður Hrund Skúladóttir

Heiðar Guðjónsson was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The alternates to the Board of Directors are:

Herdís Gunnarsdóttir

Magnús E. Björnsson

The members of the Nomination Committee and alternate were elected by acclamation. The Nomination Committee is now represented by the following two committee members:

Anna Rut Þráinsdóttir

Hilmar Garðar Hjaltason

The alternate committee member of the Nomination Committee is Dröfn Guðmundsdóttir.

The attached document details the results of the meeting further.