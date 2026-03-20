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WKN: A0N99U | ISIN: CNE100000FN7 | Ticker-Symbol: X2S
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 20:00
2,332 Euro
+0,13 % +0,003
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2752,30712:08
2,2632,30712:08
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 10:30 Uhr
377 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE): PCHi 2026: World's Largest Cosmetics Ingredients Exhibition Opens in Hangzhou

  • 860+ exhibitors from 26 countries and regions across 70,000 sqm
  • Close to 50 new product launches, including global and China debuts
  • 295 product submissions and 19 engineer nominations for the Fountain Awards
  • Technical program covering formulation, regulation, and emerging technologies

HANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Care and Homecare Ingredients (PCHi) trade show, organized by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, is underway at the Hangzhou Grand Convention & Exhibition Center, bringing together more than 860 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions across 70,000 square meters. As the world's largest cosmetics ingredients exhibition and the first major industry event of the year, PCHi 2026 reinforces its role as a global platform connecting ingredient suppliers with brands, formulators, and manufacturers seeking to shape product pipelines for the year ahead.

The three-day event convenes industry professionals at a critical point in the industry calendar, when sourcing strategies and innovation priorities are actively being defined. With China continuing to play a central role in global beauty consumption and production, PCHi provides international participants with direct access to one of the most influential markets for ingredient innovation and application.

Opening day saw the unveiling of close to 50 new product launches, with exhibitors presenting developments across ingredient technologies, biotechnology, formulation systems, testing services, packaging materials, and AI-enabled applications - reflecting strong momentum in performance-driven, sustainable, and compliance-ready solutions.

Visitors noted the value of engaging directly with suppliers while evaluating a broad cross-section of technologies in one setting, enabling efficient benchmarking and more informed sourcing decisions.

"China's personal care market continues to influence how and where innovation is developed and applied," said a spokesperson from Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE). "PCHi brings the global industry together at scale - offering a platform to launch new technologies, evaluate opportunities, and align strategies for the year ahead."

Alongside the exhibition, technical seminars and forums across the three days will cover more than 20 topics, including formulation science, regulatory developments, dermo-cosmetics, and cosmetics efficacy testing. Dedicated feature areas - including the Innovation Zone, New Products Showcase, New Technology Sessions, and Sustainability Zone - highlight emerging technologies and product concepts.

The PCHi Fountain Awards winners were announced on the opening day of the exhibition, with 33 products and three engineers recognized. The Awards serve as a reference point for excellence within the industry, highlighting notable achievements while supporting continued progress in innovation and product development.

The next edition of PCHi will take place from 24-26 February 2027 in Guangzhou, continuing its role as a key meeting point for the global cosmetics ingredients industry.

For more information, visit www.pchi-china.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938705/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pchi-2026-worlds-largest-cosmetics-ingredients-exhibition-opens-in-hangzhou-302719688.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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