The Danish company said its configurable CO2 system delivers up to 4.8?MW per unit and is scalable to 50?MW for large industrial and commercial projects. The units offer hot water output of up to 95?C and compatibility with complex installations such as food processing, district heating, and commercial buildings.Denmark-based Advansor has unveiled its SteelXL Heat Pumps, a configurable range of high-capacity CO2 heat pump systems designed for large-scale industrial and commercial applications. Individual units deliver up to 4.8?MW of heating, with the option to scale to more than 50?MW in parallel ...

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