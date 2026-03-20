Edify Energy will start construction proper of two massive solar and battery energy storage projects in Queensland, Australia, by mid-year after naming DT Infrastructure as its preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. Australia Renewables developer Edify Energy has awarded Gamuda company DT Infrastructure the EPC contracts for its Smoky Creek and Guthrie's Gap and Ganymirra and Majors Creek solar and battery projects in regional Queensland. The adjacent Smoky Creek and Guthrie's Gap power stations, near Biloela in central Queensland, will together feature 600 MW ...

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