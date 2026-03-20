DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist (CE2D LN) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.5999 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8892539 CODE: CE2D LN ISIN: LU1737652310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D LN LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 421724 EQS News ID: 2295204 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)