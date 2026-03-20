In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on March 17, Free-On-Board (FOB) China prices for n-type M10 and G12 wafers showed no week-to-week changes, holding steady at $0.153/pc and $0.174/pc, respectively. Market participants indicated that the stability of wafer prices this week reflects weak demand and unresolved price negotiations between buyers and sellers, rather than signaling a stable overall market trend. A wafer supplier noted that ...

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