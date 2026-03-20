Investors have submitted applications for 12.15 GW of utility-scale, standalone merchant battery storage projects in Greece, far exceeding the 4.7 GW the country plans to approve. But with wrestling over financing and key policy details still unresolved, the path to construction remains unclear.From ESS News A year ago, Greece launched a new battery storage program targeting 4.7 GW of utility-scale, standalone projects to be given priority grid connections and operated on a merchant basis, without subsidy support. Of this capacity, 3.8 GW will connect to the transmission network and 900 MW will ...

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