Artesian Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2026

Artesian Finance Plc (the "Company") - 2138005DUW411BCF1W88

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com