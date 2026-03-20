Revenues of €1,916.9 million vs €1,946.6 million in FY 2024 (-1.5% YoY and +1.1% organic 1

Profit of €109.5 million, compared to €90.9 million in FY 2024 (+20% YoY)

Gross profit margin of 67.5%, up 90 bps from 66.6% in FY 2024

Adjusted EBIT 1 of €163.0 million, including €10 million provision for expected losses on trade receivables related to Saks Global Chapter 11 filing. €173.0 million before the impact of the Saks Global Chapter 11 filing.

Cash surplus of €52 million at December 31, 2025, compared to a net financial indebtedness of €94 million at December 31, 2024

Proposed dividend per ordinary share of €0.12

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Ermenegildo Zegna Group" or "the Group") today announced Profit of €109.5 million for FY 2025, up 20% year-on-year (YoY), compared to €90.9 million in FY 2024. Adjusted EBIT for FY 2025 was €163.0 million (€173.0 million before a €10 million provision for expected losses on trade receivables related to Saks Global), compared to €184.0 million in FY 2024.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna, Executive Chairman of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, commented: "In 2025 our Group delivered solid revenue and net profit growth despite a continued challenging environment for the sector. Group revenues reached €1.9 billion, +1.1% organic, which translated to a Profit of €109 million, up 20% compared to last year. We also closed the year with a Cash Surplus of €52 million, further strengthening our Group's financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, recent developments in the Middle East have introduced additional uncertainty across the sector. In this more complex environment, our priorities remain clear: disciplined growth, strong cash generation, and rigorous execution to deliver on our targets. While we remain vigilant to potential risks, our ambitions are unchanged-and so is our determination to deliver on them, together."

Results of Operations

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 Percentage of revenues 2024 Percentage of revenues Revenues 1,916,947 100.0 1,946,647 100.0 Cost of sales (622,910 (32.5 (650,087 (33.4 Gross profit 1,294,037 67.5 1,296,560 66.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,033,871 (53.9 (1,008,324 (51.8 Marketing expenses (120,686 (6.3 (121,384 (6.2 Operating profit 139,480 7.3 166,852 8.6 Financial income 41,509 2.2 26,028 1.3 Financial expenses (50,471 (2.7 (51,995 (2.7 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 9,000 0.5 (11,338 (0.6 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 524 0.0 1,061 0.1 Profit before taxes 140,042 7.3 130,608 6.7 Income taxes (30,555 (1.6 (39,747 (2.0 Profit 109,487 5.7 90,861 4.7

Fiscal Year 2025 Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

In FY 2025 the Group recorded revenues of €1,916.9 million (-1.5% YoY and +1.1% organic). The ZEGNA brand recorded revenues of €1,181.6 million (+1.5% YoY and +4.7% organic). Thom Browne reported revenues of €268.5 million (-14.7% YoY and -12.2% organic). TOM FORD FASHION recorded revenues of €317.1 million (+0.8% YoY and +3.1% organic). Textile revenues were €134.2 million (-2.8% YoY and -3.1% organic) and Other revenues were €15.6 million (+0.4% YoY and +0.8% organic).

Full details of the Group's revenues are included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is going to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Gross Profit, Operating Profit and Profit

Gross profit in FY 2025 reached €1,294.0 million, from €1,296.6 million in FY 2024, with a gross profit margin of 67.5%, compared to 66.6% in FY 2024. This increase was mainly driven by channel mix, with direct-to-consumer ("DTC") rising to 82% of total branded products revenues in FY 2025 (up from 78% in FY 2024).

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were €1,033.9 million (53.9% of revenues) in FY 2025, compared to €1,008.3 million (51.8% of revenues) in FY 2024.

The increase mainly reflects investments to support future growth, including personnel expenses, higher IT spending, and the continued development of our retail network. It also includes €10 million of provisions for expected losses on trade receivables related to Saks Global following its voluntary filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The SG&A incidence on revenues was also affected by negative operating leverage resulting from lower revenues, particularly at Thom Browne, only partially offset by actions taken to contain discretionary spending.

Marketing expenses in FY 2025 were €120.7 million, compared to €121.4 million in FY 2024, with the incidence on revenues substantially flat (6.3% in FY 2025 vs. 6.2% in FY 2024) despite a higher number of activations, reflecting a more focused and efficient approach to marketing across the three brands. As a result of the above, the Group reported an operating profit of €139.5 million, compared to €166.9 million in FY 2024.

The Group's Profit in FY 2025 was €109.5 million (5.7% margin), compared to €90.9 million (4.7% margin) in FY 2024. This performance was supported by higher financial income and foreign exchange gains (€41.5 million and €9.0 million respectively), mainly due to favorable foreign exchange rates and to a lower effective tax rate (22% in FY 2025, compared to 30% in FY 2024). The decline in the Group's effective tax rate has been driven by higher non-taxable income in FY 2025 relating to the remeasurement of the put option liabilities.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

The table below shows the reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of Profit Margin and Adjusted EBIT Margin for FY 2025 and 2024. Adjusted EBIT is the main performance metric used by the Group's management at the consolidated and reporting segment level.

In FY 2025, Adjusted EBIT amounted to €163.0 million, including a €10 million allowance for expected losses on trade receivables related to the Saks Global Chapter 11 filing. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBIT would have been €173.0 million.

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 Profit 109,487 90,861 Income taxes 30,555 39,747 Financial income (41,509 (26,028 Financial expenses 50,471 51,995 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (9,000 11,338 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (524 (1,061 Operating profit 139,480 166,852 Adjustments: Net impairment of leased and owned stores 15,039 11,196 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses 7,999 4,878 Legal costs for trademark dispute 442 1,061 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 33 Adjusted EBIT 162,960 184,020 Revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 Profit Margin (Profit Revenues) 5.7 4.7 Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 8.5 9.5

Analysis by Segment

For the years ended December 31, Change (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 vs 2024 Organic Revenues Zegna 1,363,177 1,348,839 14,338 1.1 3.7 Thom Browne 268,899 314,818 (45,919 (14.6 (12.1 Tom Ford Fashion 317,056 314,514 2,542 0.8 3.1 Intersegment eliminations (32,185 (31,524 (661 n.m. n.m. Total revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 (29,700 (1.5 1.1 _________________________ (*) Throughout this section "n.m." means not meaningful.

Intersegment eliminations include revenues from products that the Textile and Other product lines (included in the Zegna segment) sell to the Group's brands.

For the years ended December 31, Change (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 vs 2024 Adjusted EBIT Zegna 196,708 187,598 9,110 4.9 Thom Browne 952 27,319 (26,367 (96.5 Tom Ford Fashion (15,539 (10,116 (5,423 (53.6 Corporate (19,044 (19,977 933 4.7 Intersegment eliminations (117 (804 687 85.4 Total Adjusted EBIT 162,960 184,020 (21,060 (11.4 Adjusted EBIT Margin Zegna 14.4 13.9 Thom Browne 0.4 8.7 Tom Ford Fashion (4.9 (3.2 Total Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.5 9.5

Zegna segment

In FY 2025, the Zegna segment (which includes the ZEGNA brand, Textile and Other) generated revenues of €1,363.2 million2 (+1.1% YoY and +3.7% organic).

Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €196.7 million in FY 2025, including €3 million of provisions related to Saks Global, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 14.4% compared to 13.9% in FY 2024. The increase in Adjusted EBIT Margin was driven by a favorable channel mix coupled with solid revenue growth and continued cost control actions.

Thom Browne segment

In FY 2025, the Thom Browne segment generated revenues of €268.9 million2 (-14.6% YoY and -12.1% organic).

Adjusted EBIT was €952 thousand, including a €2 million provisions related to Saks Global, with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 0.4% compared to 8.7% in FY 2024. The decrease was driven by a decline in revenues, as the wholesale channel streamlining caused a 40% decrease in revenues from the channel, and by investments for the opening of selected new stores as part of our strategic decision to reduce exposure to wholesale while strengthening direct control of retail, only partially offset by discretionary cost control actions.

Tom Ford Fashion segment

In FY 2025, the Tom Ford Fashion ("TFF") segment generated revenues of €317.1 million2 (+0.8% YoY and +3.1% organic).

Adjusted EBIT was negative €15.5 million, compared to negative €10.1 million in FY 2024, and includes €5 million of provisions related to Saks Global. The operating performance mainly reflects investments made in the personnel, IT platform and DTC network to support the evolution of the business.

Corporate

Corporate costs amounted to €19.0 million in FY 2025 compared to €20.0 million in FY 2024. The slight decrease was mainly due to lower costs related to insurance coverage.

_________________________ 1 Revenues on an organic growth basis (organic or organic growth) and on a constant currency basis (constant currency), Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Trade Working Capital, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS financial measures. See the non-IFRS financial measures section starting on page 15 of this press release for the definition and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures. 2 Before inter-segment eliminations

Capital Expenditure, Trade Working Capital, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Free Cash Flow

Capital expenditure

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Payments for property, plant and equipment 80,504 100,104 Payments for intangible assets 22,392 25,425 Capital expenditure 102,896 125,529 Capital expenditure as of revenues 5.4 6.4

Capital expenditure (capex) was €102.9 million in FY 2025, compared to €125.5 million in FY 2024. The 2025 capex was primarily related to our store network, which accounted for approximately 60% of total investments, as well as the investments in the new footwear production plant in Parma (Italy) and in IT initiatives.

Trade Working Capital

At December 31, Change (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Trade Working Capital 407,745 460,034 (52,289 of which trade receivables 227,087 248,790 (21,703 of which inventories 506,903 521,015 (14,112 of which trade payables and customer advances (326,245 (309,771 (16,474

Trade Working Capital was €407.7 million at December 31, 2025, down 11% from €460.0 million at December 31, 2024. The reduction was due to foreign currency impact, a better control of inventories and lower receivables.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

At December 31, Change (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) (52,093 94,225 (146,318

Cash Surplus was €52.09 million at December 31, 2025, compared to a Net Financial Indebtedness of €94.2 million at December 31, 2024. The change primarily reflects an improved Free Cash Flow generation and the inflow due to the sale of treasury shares to Temasek (€107.2 million).

Free Cash Flow

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities 335,559 279,129 Payments for property, plant and equipment (80,504 (100,104 Payments for intangible assets (22,392 (25,425 Payments for right-of-use assets (2,917 Payments of lease liabilities (147,671 (143,549 Free Cash Flow 82,075 10,051

The Group continued to maintain positive cash flow generation in FY 2025, which reached €82.1 million, compared to €10.1 million in FY 2024. The increase in Free Cash Flow generation was driven by higher cash flow from operating activities and improved working capital management.

Outlook

Recent developments in the Middle East have increased uncertainty around the global economic outlook in 2026 and reduced visibility on the demand for luxury goods. The Group's management confirms that it remains focused on delivering on its 2027 targets while acknowledging the potential risks related to the duration of the conflict and its possible impact on global growth and consumer demand.

Subsequent events

New leadership structure

Effective January 1, 2026, Ermenegildo Zegna Group implemented previously announced changes to the leadership structure for the Group and for the ZEGNA brand. Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna has assumed the role of Group Executive Chairman. Gianluca Tagliabue, has assumed the role of Group Chief Executive Officer subject to shareholders' approval at the next annual general meeting while Gian Franco Santhià has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer. Edoardo and Angelo Zegna, members of the fourth generation of the Zegna family, have been appointed Co-CEOs of the ZEGNA brand.

Saks Global

On January 13, 2026, Saks Global filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code. In Q1 2026, the Group resumed shipments to Saks Global's department stores in the U.S. for the Spring-Summer collections.

Middle East

On February 28, 2026, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated following military actions in the region. The Group operates in certain Middle Eastern countries. The situation is in constant development, and the potential impact for the Group and for the broader luxury sector remains uncertain.

Proposal of dividend distribution

On March 19, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company proposed to make a dividend distribution of €0.12 per share to holders of the Company's ordinary shares, corresponding to a total dividend distribution of approximately €32.2 million. The dividend proposal is subject to the finalization and adoption of the annual statutory accounts of the Company (provided that the distribution is permitted under Dutch law) and to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the 2026 annual general meeting, which is expected to be held on June 26, 2026.

Financial releases

Please find below the expected calendar for the next financial releases:

April 30, 2026: Q1 2026 Revenues

July 23, 2026: H1 2026 Preliminary Revenues

September 3, 2026: H1 2026 Financial Results

October 22, 2026: Q3 2026 Revenues

To receive email alerts of the timing of future financial news releases, as well as future announcements, please register at https://ir.zegnagroup.com/contacts/investor-email-alerts/default.aspx

Conference Call

As previously announced, today, at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CET), the Group will host a live webcast and conference call. To access the webcast please visit our website https://ir.zegnagroup.com/financial-calendar/events

To participate in the call, please dial:

Italy: +39 06 9450 1060

United States: +1 646 233 4753

United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999

Access Code: 733949

Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/537163309

An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the website shortly after the live call and will be available for twelve months.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group (NYSE:ZGN) is a global luxury company with a leading position in the high-end menswear business. Through its three complementary brands, the Group reaches a wide range of communities and market segments across the high-end fashion industry, from ZEGNA's timeless luxury to the modern tailoring of Thom Browne, to seductive elegance with TOM FORD FASHION. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is internationally recognized for its unique Filiera, owned and controlled by the Group, which is made up of the finest Italian textile producers fully integrated with unique luxury manufacturing capabilities, to ensure superior excellence, quality and innovation capacity. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group has more than 7,200 employees and recorded revenues of €1.92 billion in 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. In particular, statements regarding future financial performance and the Group's expectations as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek", "aspire," "goal," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "prospect" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the recognition, integrity and reputation of our brands; our ability to anticipate trends and to identify and respond to new and changing consumer preference; international business, regulatory, social and political risks; political instability, geopolitical tensions, acts of terrorism, civil unrest or armed conflicts, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the imposition of sanctions; restrictions on trade and the imposition of tariffs among countries; our ability to implement our strategy; recent and potential future acquisitions; risks related to the sale of our products through our direct-to-consumer channel; risks related to our wholesale channel, including as concerns points of sale operated by third parties, the risk of insolvency of our wholesale customers, and our dependence on our local partners to sell our products in certain markets; fluctuations in the price or quality of, or disruptions in the availability of, raw materials; our ability to negotiate, maintain or renew our license or co-branding agreements with high end third party brands; disruption to our manufacturing and logistics facilities, as well as our directly operated stores; existing or future disputes, proceedings or litigation; tourist traffic and demand; our dependence on certain key senior personnel as well as skilled personnel; pandemics or other public health crises; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any malfunction or disruption in our information technology and networks, including as a result of cybercrime; the theft or unauthorized use of personal information of our customers, employees or other parties; future sales of our securities in the public market; volatility in our share price; global economic conditions and macro events, including inflation; changes in, or failures to comply with, applicable laws and regulations, or actions taken by regulatory authorities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates or interest rates; credit risk; the high level of competition in the industry in which we operate; climate change and other environmental impacts and our ability to meet our customers' and other stakeholders' expectations on environment, social and governance matters; the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the SEC.

Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company and its directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent the views of the Company as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events, factors and developments may cause that view to change, and it is not possible to assess the impact of such event, factor or development on the Company's and the Group's business. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

FY 2025 Group Revenues Tables

Revenues by Segment

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 vs 2024 Organic Zegna 1,363,177 1,348,839 14,338 1.1 3.7 Thom Browne 268,899 314,818 (45,919 (14.6 (12.1 Tom Ford Fashion 317,056 314,514 2,542 0.8 3.1 Intersegment eliminations (32,185 (31,524 (661 n.m. n.m. Total revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 (29,700 (1.5 1.1 _________________________ (*) Throughout this section "n.m." means not meaningful.

Intersegment eliminations include revenues from products that the Textile and Other product lines (included in the Zegna segment) sell to the Group's brands.

Revenues by brand and product line

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 vs 2024 Organic ZEGNA brand 1,181,583 1,163,722 17,861 1.5 4.7 Thom Browne 268,469 314,712 (46,243 (14.7 (12.2 TOM FORD FASHION 317,056 314,514 2,542 0.8 3.1 Textile 134,229 138,153 (3,924 (2.8 (3.1 Other(1) 15,610 15,546 64 0.4 0.8 Total revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 (29,700 (1.5 1.1 _________________________ (1) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third-party brands.

Revenues by distribution channel

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 vs 2024 Organic Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 1,045,275 1,004,308 40,967 4.1 7.4 Thom Browne 191,493 186,066 5,427 2.9 7.9 TOM FORD FASHION 212,215 200,302 11,913 5.9 9.8 Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 1,448,983 1,390,676 58,307 4.2 7.9 As a percentage of branded products(1) 82 78 Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 136,308 159,414 (23,106 (14.5 (12.5 Thom Browne 76,976 128,646 (51,670 (40.2 (40.0 TOM FORD FASHION 104,841 114,212 (9,371 (8.2 (8.3 Total Wholesale branded 318,125 402,272 (84,147 (20.9 (20.2 As a percentage of branded products 18 22 Textile 134,229 138,153 (3,924 (2.8 (3.1 Other(2) 15,610 15,546 64 0.4 0.8 Total revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 (29,700 (1.5 1.1

_________________________ (1) Branded products refer to the products sold under the three brands that the Group operates, through the DTC or wholesale branded distribution channels. (2) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third-party brands.

Revenues by geographic area

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 vs 2024 Organic EMEA(1) 683,846 680,259 3,587 0.5 1.4 Americas(2) 566,069 524,790 41,279 7.9 12.0 Greater China Region 435,173 509,378 (74,205 (14.6 (11.9 Rest of APAC(3) 228,809 229,877 (1,068 (0.5 3.8 Other(4) 3,050 2,343 707 30.2 31.2 Total revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 (29,700 (1.5 1.1

_________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) Rest of APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Group Monobrand(1) Store Network at December 31, 2025 and 2024

At December 31, 2025 2024 Stores ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group EMEA 79 10 12 101 76 9 11 96 Americas 76 35 14 125 72 28 13 113 Greater China Region 74 36 12 122 78 40 12 130 Rest of APAC 53 42 28 123 55 39 28 122 Total Direct to Customer (DTC) 282 123 66 471 281 116 64 461 EMEA 41 4 16 61 44 5 16 65 Americas 57 1 46 104 59 1 46 106 Greater China Region 9 9 18 11 10 21 Rest of APAC 5 4 3 12 4 5 2 11 Total Wholesale 112 18 65 195 118 21 64 203 Total 394 141 131 666 399 137 128 664

_________________________ (1) Monobrand store count includes our DOSs (which are divided into boutiques and outlets) and our wholesale monobrand stores (including also monobrand franchisees).

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 Cost of sales (622,910 (650,087 Gross profit 1,294,037 1,296,560 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,033,871 (1,008,324 Marketing expenses (120,686 (121,384 Operating profit 139,480 166,852 Financial income 41,509 26,028 Financial expenses (50,471 (51,995 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 9,000 (11,338 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 524 1,061 Profit before taxes 140,042 130,608 Income taxes (30,555 (39,747 Profit 109,487 90,861 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Parent Company 98,582 77,083 Non-controlling interests 10,905 13,778 Basic earnings per share in 0.38 0.31 Diluted earnings per share in 0.38 0.30

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at December 31, 2025 and 2024 At December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 554,086 614,363 Property, plant and equipment 211,244 204,806 Right-of-use assets 652,441 581,437 Investments accounted for using the equity method 24,181 19,690 Deferred tax assets 164,047 166,029 Other non-current financial assets 38,496 41,486 Total non-current assets 1,644,495 1,627,811 Current assets Inventories 506,903 521,015 Trade receivables 227,087 248,790 Derivative financial instruments 7,055 1,711 Tax receivables 33,142 32,505 Other current financial assets 77,432 77,269 Other current assets 118,473 105,742 Cash and cash equivalents 220,121 219,130 Total current assets 1,190,213 1,206,162 Total assets 2,834,708 2,833,973 Liabilities and Equity Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company 1,031,011 916,120 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 68,070 66,767 Total equity 1,099,081 982,887 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 162,123 196,401 Other non-current financial liabilities 105,632 146,448 Non-current lease liabilities 590,652 518,728 Non-current provisions for risks and charges 20,697 23,550 Employee benefits 30,100 34,945 Deferred tax liabilities 76,031 78,129 Total non-current liabilities 985,235 998,201 Current liabilities Current borrowings 84,066 177,166 Current lease liabilities 140,937 142,957 Derivative financial instruments 4,576 15,138 Current provisions for risks and charges 23,098 16,792 Trade payables and customer advances 326,245 309,771 Tax liabilities 26,762 32,389 Other current liabilities 144,708 158,672 Total current liabilities 750,392 852,885 Total equity and liabilities 2,834,708 2,833,973

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Operating activities Profit 109,487 90,861 Income taxes 30,555 39,747 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 259,923 235,950 Financial income (41,509 (26,028 Financial expenses 50,471 51,995 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (9,000 11,338 Accruals to the provision for obsolete inventory 2,472 25,745 Accruals for other provisions 8,445 8,180 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (524 (1,061 Other non-cash expenses, net 47,738 51,253 Change in inventories (23,606 (5,896 Change in trade receivables (3,048 (12,572 Change in trade payables including customer advances 24,166 (13,098 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (42,971 (86,373 Interest paid (39,590 (38,140 Income taxes paid (37,450 (52,772 Net cash flows from operating activities 335,559 279,129 Investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (80,504 (100,104 Payments for intangible assets (22,392 (25,425 Payments related to right-of-use assets (2,917 Proceeds from disposals of non-current financial assets 289 334 Payments for purchases of non-current financial assets (1,168 (4,174 Proceeds from the sale of investment 7,582 Proceeds from disposals of current financial assets and derivative instruments 16,306 41,421 Payments for acquisitions of current financial assets and derivative instruments (15,135 (26,341 Business combinations, net of cash acquired (19,307 Acquisition of investments accounted for using the equity method (4,394 Net cash flows used in investing activities (109,915 (126,014 Financing activities Repayments of borrowings (178,738 (290,781 Proceeds from borrowings 49,937 259,720 Payments of lease liabilities (147,671 (143,549 Repayments of other non-current financial liabilities (110 Deferred payments for business combinations (9,086 Sales of shares held in treasury 107,216 Dividends to owners of the parent (30,491 (30,290 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6,832 (6,132 Contribution from non-controlling interests 721 Payments for acquisition of non-controlling interests (23,502 Net cash flows used in financing activities (215,054 (234,534 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9,599 4,270 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 991 (77,149 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 219,130 296,279 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 220,121 219,130

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Group's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), Adjusted EBIT Margin, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus), Trade Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency) and revenues on an organic growth basis (organic or organic growth). The Group's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the Group's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of the Group with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which the Group operates, the financial measures that the Group uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. A definition, explanation of relevance and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards are set out below.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes plus financial income, financial expenses, foreign exchange gains and losses, and the result from investments accounted for using the equity method, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operating activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, net impairment of leased and owned stores, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark dispute and transaction costs related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBIT Margin is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by revenues of the applicable period.

The Group's management uses Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin for internal reporting to assess performance and as part of the forecasting, budgeting and decision-making processes as they provide additional transparency regarding the Group's underlying operating performance. The Group's management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful because they exclude items that management believes are not indicative of the Group's underlying operating performance and allow management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among segments. The Group's management also believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin are useful for investors and analysts to better understand how management assesses the Group's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis and to compare the Group's performance with that of other companies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin provide useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating the Group's operating results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the Profit Margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2025 2024 Profit 109,487 90,861 Income taxes 30,555 39,747 Financial income (41,509 (26,028 Financial expenses 50,471 51,995 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (9,000 11,338 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (524 (1,061 Operating profit 139,480 166,852 Adjustments: Net impairment of leased and owned stores(1) 15,039 11,196 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses(2) 7,999 4,878 Legal costs for trademark dispute(3) 442 1,061 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(4) 33 Adjusted EBIT 162,960 184,020 Revenues 1,916,947 1,946,647 Profit Margin (Profit Revenues) 5.7 4.7 Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 8.5 9.5

_________________________ (1) Relates to net impairment of leased and owned stores for 2025, 2024 includes:

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Right-of-use assets 9,941 7,905 Property, plant and equipment 5,026 3,233 Intangible assets 72 58 Total net impairment of leased and owned stores 15,039 11,196

(2) Relates to severance indemnities of €7,999 thousand and €4,878 thousand in 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Relates to legal costs of €442 thousand, €1,061 thousand (net of reimbursements) in 2025 and 2024 respectively, in connection with a legal dispute between Adidas AG and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. (4) Relates to transaction costs of €33 thousand in 2024 primarily for consultancy and legal fees related to the Group's acquisition of the ZEGNA business in South Korea.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is defined as the sum of financial borrowings (current and non-current) and derivative financial instrument liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents, derivative financial instrument assets and securities (recorded within other current financial assets in the consolidated statement of financial position).

The Group's management believes that Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is useful to monitor the level of net liquidity and financial resources available to the Group. The Group's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure aids management, investors and analysts to analyze the Group's financial position and financial resources available, and to compare the Group's financial position and financial resources available with that of other companies.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) at December 31, 2025 and 2024.

At December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Non-current borrowings 162,123 196,401 Current borrowings 84,066 177,166 Derivative financial instruments Liabilities 4,576 15,138 Total borrowings and derivative financial instruments 250,765 388,705 Cash and cash equivalents (220,121 (219,130 Derivative financial instruments Assets (7,055 (1,711 Other current financial assets (Securities) (75,682 (73,639 Total cash and cash equivalents, derivatives financial instruments and other current financial assets (Securities) (302,858 (294,480 Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) (52,093 94,225

Trade Working Capital

Trade Working Capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities adjusted for derivative assets and liabilities, tax receivables and liabilities, cash and cash equivalents, borrowings, lease liabilities, and certain other current assets and liabilities.

The Group's management uses Trade Working Capital to understand and evaluate the Group's liquidity generation/absorption. The Group's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is important supplemental information for investors in evaluating liquidity in that it provides insight into the availability of net current resources to fund our ongoing operations. Trade Working Capital is a measure used by management in internal evaluations of cash availability and operational performance.

At December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Current assets 1,190,213 1,206,162 Current liabilities (750,392 (852,885 Working capital 439,821 353,277 Less: Derivative financial instruments Assets 7,055 1,711 Tax receivables 33,142 32,505 Other current financial assets 77,432 77,269 Other current assets 118,473 105,742 Cash and cash equivalents 220,121 219,130 Current borrowings (84,066 (177,166 Current lease liabilities (140,937 (142,957 Derivative financial instruments Liabilities (4,576 (15,138 Current provisions for risks and charges (23,098 (16,792 Tax liabilities (26,762 (32,389 Other current liabilities (144,708 (158,672 Trade Working Capital 407,745 460,034 of which trade receivables 227,087 248,790 of which inventories 506,903 521,015 of which trade payables and customer advances (326,245 (309,771

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment (net of proceeds from disposals), intangible assets, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.

The Group's management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful metric for management, investors and analysts to evaluate and monitor the Group's ability to generate cash, including in comparison to other companies. Free Cash Flow should not be considered representative of residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes.

The following table sets forth the Free Cash Flow for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities 335,559 279,129 Payments for property, plant and equipment (80,504 (100,104 Payments for intangible assets (22,392 (25,425 Payments for right-of-use assets (2,917 Payments of lease liabilities (147,671 (143,549 Free Cash Flow 82,075 10,051

Revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency), which excludes the effects of foreign currency translation from our subsidiaries with functional currencies different from the Euro.

We calculate Constant Currency revenues by applying the current period average foreign currency exchange rates to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

We use revenues on a Constant Currency basis to analyze how our underlying revenues have changed between periods independent of the effects of foreign currency translation.

Revenues on a Constant Currency basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

Revenues on an organic growth basis (organic or organic growth)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on an organic growth basis (organic or organic growth). Organic growth is calculated as the change in revenues from period to period, excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee.

In calculating organic growth, the following adjustments are made to revenues:

(1) Foreign exchange Current period average foreign currency exchange rates are used to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro. (2) Acquisitions and disposals Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired in the current year are excluded. Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired in the prior year are excluded from the current year for the same period that corresponds to the pre-acquisition period in the prior year. Additionally, where a business or operation was a customer prior to an acquisition, the related pre-acquisition revenues are excluded from the current and prior periods. Revenues generated by businesses and operations disposed of in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods as applicable. (3) Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that are new or terminated in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods (except if the effects are already included in acquisitions and disposals). Additionally, revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that experienced a structural change in the scope or perimeter in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods, including changes to product categories, distribution channels or geographies of the underlying license agreements.

We believe the presentation of revenues on an organic basis is useful to better understand and analyze the underlying change in the Group's revenues from period to period on a consistent perimeter and constant currency basis.

Revenues on an organic basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

The tables below show a reconciliation of reported revenue performance to Constant Currency, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, and to organic performance, which excludes also acquisitions and disposals and changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee, by segment, by brand and product line, by distribution channel and by geographic area for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 (FY 2025 vs FY 2024).

Segment

FY 2025 vs FY 2024 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Zegna 1.1 (2.7 3.8 0.1 3.7 Thom Browne (14.6 (2.5 (12.1 (12.1 Tom Ford Fashion 0.8 (2.3 3.1 3.1 Total (1.5 (2.6 1.1 1.1

Brand and product line

FY 2025 vs FY 2024 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic ZEGNA brand 1.5 (3.2 4.7 4.7 Thom Browne (14.7 (2.5 (12.2 (12.2 TOM FORD FASHION 0.8 (2.3 3.1 3.1 Textile (2.8 0.3 (3.1 (3.1 Other 0.4 (0.4 0.8 0.8 Total (1.5 (2.6 1.1 1.1

Distribution channel

FY 2025 vs FY 2024 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 4.1 (3.4 7.5 0.1 7.4 Thom Browne 2.9 (5.0 7.9 7.9 TOM FORD FASHION 5.9 (3.9 9.8 9.8 Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 4.2 (3.7 7.9 7.9 Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand (14.5 (2.0 (12.5 (12.5 Thom Browne (40.2 (0.2 (40.0 (40.0 TOM FORD FASHION (8.2 0.1 (8.3 (8.3 Total Wholesale branded (20.9 (0.7 (20.2 (20.2 Textile (2.8 0.3 (3.1 (3.1 Other 0.4 (0.4 0.8 0.8 Total (1.5 (2.6 1.1 1.1

Geographic area

FY 2025 vs FY 2024 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic EMEA(1) 0.5 (0.9 1.4 1.4 Americas(2) 7.9 (4.1 12.0 12.0 Greater China Region (14.6 (2.7 (11.9 (11.9 Rest of APAC(3) (0.5 (4.3 3.8 3.8 Other(4) 30.2 (1.0 31.2 31.2 Total (1.5 (2.6 1.1 1.1

_________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) Rest of APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows that result in additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

The following table shows a breakdown of capital expenditure by category for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2025 2024 Payments for property, plant and equipment 80,504 100,104 Payments for intangible assets 22,392 25,425 Capital expenditure 102,896 125,529 Capital expenditure as of revenues 5.4 6.4

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Contacts:

Paola Durante, Chief of External Relations and Sustainability

Alice Poggioli, Investor Relations Director

ir@zegna.com corporatepress@zegna.com