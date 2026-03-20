In 2025, Futur added 21,000 new customers and the inflows amounted to 34 billion kronor. At the end of the year, the total savings capital was 252 billion kronor, an increase of 7% from the previous year and a new record level.

"2025 was a record year for Futur. In a market characterized by sharp market fluctuations, Futur continued to invest, grow and deliver strong results. Behind this record performance is stable customer growth, strong inflows and cost discipline. Our close cooperation with over 60 partners gives customers the freedom to choose the asset management and advisory services that best suit them. The strategy of letting the customer choose is appreciated, which is reflected in us welcoming more than 21,000 new customers during the year", says Torgny Johansson, CEO of Futur.

"We are optimistic about the future. Futur has great opportunities to continue growing in the coming years by developing innovative and efficient services for savings and pensions. I am proud of how all employees have purposefully embraced our strategy and continue to work towards the goal of reaching 500 billion kronor in savings capital with the current organization", concludes Torgny Johansson, CEO of Futur.

Key highlights 2025

Best full-year result ever, profit of 441 MSEK

Six new partners and more than 21,000 new customers

Named the most innovative company for the third consecutive year in Origo's annual survey among advisors in Sweden

Award for best portfolio bond product from the industry organization SFM

New digital interface for corporate customers

Key financial figures. January December 2025 (2024)

Income 996 MSEK (914)

Sales cost 501 MSEK (459)

Admin costs 120 MSEK (119)

Finance and risk result: 67 MSEK (83)

Profit 441 MSEK (420)

Proposed dividend 378 MSEK (350) corresponding to over 80% of profit

Read more in the annual report at www.futur.se/finansiell-information.

About Futur

Futur provides digital infrastructure for the savings and pension market. With our modern platform, we efficiently connect products and customers through partners who offer professional advice. Our platform enables partners to offer better savings options cost-effectively, helping more people achieve a richer and more secure future. Futur has more than 60 partners and 320,000 customers, with 252 billion kronor in savings capital. For more information, visit www.futur.se

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320246583/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Torgny Johansson, CEO, 08-502 225 00

Torgny.johansson@futur.se